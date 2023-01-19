Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, witnessed the ceremony organized by the Ministry of Defense, at the conclusion of the Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Sixth Ju-Jitsu Championship 2023, in addition to the competitions. The closing ceremony, which was held in a distinguished atmosphere.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, and a number of senior officers. The “Land Forces” team came in first place, to be crowned with the Shield of Excellence, the “Presidential Guard” team in second place, and the “Navy Forces” team in third place, after a competition Strong performance among the participants who presented outstanding levels, which were praised by the audience on the closing day.

1,600 athletes from the Ministry of Defense participated in the championship, representing 11 leadership at the level of the Ministry of Defense.

In a speech by the ceremony director, Colonel Khaled Al Zaabi, Commander of the Military Physical Education Center, he said: “The championship came within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to raise the level of physical fitness of its members, so that they are able to carry out the tasks assigned to them, and to provide an opportunity for all age groups to apply the skills acquired in sports.” The atmosphere is gesto, raising morale, developing the spirit of challenge, and then selecting the distinguished to form the military teams that represent the ministry in international forums.