Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented a model It is an exception for the whole world in the phase of gradual recovery from the effects of the Corona pandemic and the return of life to its normal course, in light of direct support for sincere national plans and efforts that worked to lay solid foundations to preserve the gains and protect society, so that global indicators topped the optimal handling and effective efforts in addressing the global crisis.

His Highness said: “The wise management has led us to a globally distinguished stage of gradual recovery and the return of normal life, through precautionary and preventive measures and the provision of vaccines free of charge to all members of society, which had the direct impact of resuming all activities that accelerate development processes and raise productivity levels in all sectors, which is what He encouraged all international sports organizations, bodies and institutions to race to organize major sporting events in Abu Dhabi and the Emirates in general, as a result of the integration of safety standards and elaborate plans that contribute to the success of these events.

His Highness added: “Global confidence and a prestigious reputation are among the true qualities that the UAE has been associated with, and its great potential and creativity in dealing and responding to various circumstances, which has led Abu Dhabi to host a wide range of international sporting events within months, such as the Indian Premier League UFC Tours. The world, the Formula 1 Federation Grand Prix, equestrian championships in ability, speed and show jumping, as well as the Abu Dhabi World Professional Tennis Championship and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, all the way to the Emirates Tour.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued: “We are proud to host the elite world championships in light of the exceptional circumstances that the whole world is going through. They represent an important evidence of the UAE’s commitment and leadership in supporting the global sporting movement, and its pivotal role in the return of sports life again.”

His Highness welcomed the participating international teams, the elite of riders and the stars of international races, and wished that the UAE Tour would be a gateway to the launch of a rich global season full of successes and positive results for all. His Highness also praised the sincere efforts made by the competent government agencies and their supervision of the application of all precautionary measures and preventive measures for the return of activities and events. Sports, and preserving the important achievements of the state in order to protect and protect everyone.

His Highness affirmed that circumambulation is a real pride for the state, which contributed to a lot of economic, promotional and tourism returns for the country, and its impact was clearly reflected on the community until cycling became one of the important community sports preferred by all members of society, in addition to the distinguished achievements recorded by the UAE team in international forums.

His Highness continued: The circumambulation will convey to the world the successes of the UAE in addressing the pandemic, in addition to the national achievements represented by the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, the urban development and the civilizational renaissance that the country is witnessing in various fields, in addition to introducing the geographical diversity and the distinguished historical, heritage and tourism monuments, extending his gratitude and appreciation to all Partners, sponsors and supporters, and their great role in supporting the successful march of Tawaf.