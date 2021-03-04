Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his pride and pride in the dazzling exemplary image that the Emirates Tour came out to the world, and his Highness affirmed that the event’s organizational operations reflected the pioneering position of the country and its exceptional capabilities in receiving and hosting international teams and elite cycling stars over the past 10 years. Days in light of the application of the highest safety standards and strict precautionary measures, which resulted in new gains added to the records and successes of the UAE in international forums.

His Highness said: “We extend our deepest gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for honoring the sixth stage of the Emirates Tour, which has shown greater successes with his presence and his eagerness to greet the world’s riders.” To His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, for his presence and follow-up to the final phase, which confirmed the rational leadership’s interest and generous support for the gradual recovery and the return to normal life, in addition to its keenness on the importance and position of sport in the world’s societies and its positive role In embodying the convergence and rapprochement between peoples and promoting the country’s historical, touristic, cultural and urban landmarks, sport is an important partner in transmitting civilized images of the progress of countries, indicating that the support of the wise leadership represents an inspiring incentive for more bids to raise the national development process.

His Highness added: “The Emirates Tour succeeded in drawing a smile and happiness on the UAE society, after the world’s cyclists toured the most beautiful landmarks of the nation with a journey that started from the historic Al Dhafra Palace and the port, passing through Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Dubai, reaching the capital Abu Dhabi, which announced the conclusion and the curtain fell on the largest A sporting event hosted by the UAE under the circumstances of the current stage.

His Highness continued: “We are proud of the wide global echoes and praises and the organizational successes that confirmed the basic components and key factors for success and dazzling that the UAE team has made, in addition to the distinguished achievement that the UAE team made by winning the title of the third edition that confirmed its global merit. , Stressing that the concerted national efforts have resulted in new areas of integration of organizational work that have culminated in impressive Emirati successes, and His Highness saluted the sons and daughters of the nation who won the bet of the organizational challenge of an exceptional event.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealed the media value recorded by the third edition, which highlighted the importance of the event and its success in an unparalleled manner in terms of economic, media and marketing returns, and the media monitoring data showed an increase in the media revenues of the circumambulation, compared to the second edition that was held in 2020, especially in terms of public follow-ups and coverage. Informative.

The value of international and local media revenues for the third edition reached 230 million dollars, with press coverage totaling 9,000 articles worldwide, while the number of countries that covered the media tour reached 89 countries.

Among the most prominent figures achieved by the third edition is the broadcasting of the Tawaf in all its stages in 200 countries around the world whose channels followed the circumambulation competitions and devoted extensive reports on it, with nearly 1989 hours, among which 64 countries broadcast the competitions live on the Abu Dhabi and Dubai sports channels and other international networks and television channels from Among them are the Italian Rai, the French channel L’Equipe, Sky Sport, the Japanese DAZN, ESPN, Flow Sports America and Canada, and FOBO America and Canada as well as TDN in Mexico and Central America.