His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away today, Friday, May 13.

His Highness said, “With the passing of the nation’s leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates, the nation, and the world have lost an exceptional leader who is witnessed by history with his giving, wisdom and leadership of the pioneering development process of the stage of achievements and consolidation of the UAE’s position in the ranks of developed countries.”

His Highness added, “His exploits will remain immortal in every corner of the country, and perhaps the UAE sport is the best example and witness to the great achievements made in his luminous career.”

May God have mercy on my brother Sheikh Khalifa and enter him into heaven.



