Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, issued a decision to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, headed by His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The decision stipulated the membership of Saeed bin Hufan Al Mansouri as “vice president,” and Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Saleh Muhammad Al Jaziri, Fares Suhail Al Yabhouni, Nasser Abdullah Al Shamsi, Ahmed Abdullah Al Rumaithi, and Khaled Saeed Al Marzouqi as “managing director.” The new formation of the Board of Directors extends for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance of the decision.