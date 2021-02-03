Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, issued a decision regarding the restructuring of the board of directors of the Liwa Sports Club, headed by Abdullah Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, and the membership of each of: Mohammed Omair Maadad Al Mashghouni as “Vice President”, Bakhit Asheer Ali Al Mazrouei, Ahmed Salem Ali Salem Barta’a Al Hameli and Muhammad Habib Rashid in the Al-Mansouri Army, and the term of the new council will extend for three years from the date of issuance of the decision.