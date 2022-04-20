Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, issued 6 decisions regarding the formation of the boards of directors of 6 clubs for individual games, including Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club, Abu Dhabi Arch and Arrow Club, Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club, Abu Dhabi Club Abu Dhabi Tennis Club.

The decisions were made as follows:

Abu Dhabi Athletics Club

Formation of the Abu Dhabi Athletics Club Board of Directors headed by Colonel Khalid Rashid Humaid Al Zaabi, and the membership of each of Rashid Sagheer Muhammad Al Balushi – Ali Khamis Rashid Al Neyadi – Hashel Obaid Salem Al Tunaiji – Khalid Saeed Salem Al Qubaisi – Lulwa Obaid Ahmed Al Muhairi – Talib Mohammed Ahmed Al Salami.

Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club

Formation of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club headed by Hamid Abdullah Al Hoti, and the membership of: Khuwaiter Saeed Al Dhaheri – Saeed Ahmed Al Jasmi – Ahmed Khalfan Al Jahouri – Suleiman Hassan Al Ameri – Fatima Saif Al Ameri.

Abu Dhabi Arch and Arrow Club

Formation of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Arch and Arrow Club headed by Lubna Ali Al Shamsi, and the membership of: Youssef Abdullah Al Marzouqi – Hassan Abbas Al Hammadi – Rashid Muhammad Al Kaabi – Mubarak Ali Al Hammadi.

Abu Dhabi Fencing Club

Formation of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club headed by Colonel Muhammad Hussein Khoury, and the membership of: Majid Sultan Al Mansouri – Khaled Khamis Al Abri – Hamad Abdullah Al Mansouri – Hamda Khadem Al Qubaisi.

Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club

Formation of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club headed by Abdullah Issa Al Zaabi, and the membership of: Khalaf Muhammad Al Otaiba – Khalifa Hamad Al Darmaki – Abdullah Hayy Al Shamsi – Abeer Abdul Hamid Amiri.

Abu Dhabi Tennis Club

Formation of the Abu Dhabi Tennis Club’s Board of Directors headed by Hamad Abdullah Al-Mehyas, with the membership of Abdullah Zain Al-Attas – Mahmoud Khalifa Al-Balushi – Abdul Rahman Saleh Al-Menhali – Bushra Muhammad Al-Najjar.