His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, attended the graduation ceremony of the 20th batch of National Service recruits who completed the requirements of the training program at the Ministry of Interior, as part of the keenness to enhance the partnership between government agencies in accordance with the directives of the UAE government in order to advance the national work system, implement strategic plans and enhance joint work in exchanging experiences and knowledge, which contribute to refining the skills and capabilities of recruits in a way that enhances their mission in serving the nation.

The ceremony was held at the Special Security Forces Training School in the Saih Al Mahab area of ​​Al Dhaid, in the presence of Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services, Major General Maktoum Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Tasks Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, and a number of officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, government officials, and families of national service recruits.

The recruits demonstrated advanced skills that showcased some of what they had acquired in training and according to training scenarios in the military parade designated for the graduation ceremony, which included applications in inspection, protection of individuals and facilities, inspection and deactivation, confronting riots and dealing with fires. The ceremony was held as part of the arrangements of the National Service and Reserve Authority of the Armed Forces to graduate the twentieth batch of National Service recruits, which took place simultaneously in a number of military sites and fields in the country.

It is noteworthy that the recruits, who joined the Ministry of Interior, have completed their training program at the Police College at the Federal Police School in Sharjah, and the Police Rehabilitation Department in Al Ain, affiliated with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police. The program included practical training, theoretical lessons and lectures in various fields, and coexistence exercises through stages drawn up according to plans that achieve the goals and objectives of the National Service Program in enhancing the national values ​​and security capabilities of the state, advancing society from a health perspective, strengthening and enhancing citizens’ confidence in security institutions, developing the human element and preparing a generation with leadership skills, capable of assuming responsibility and raising levels of response in crises and disasters, enhancing security awareness among citizens and providing security institutions with qualified human cadres.

The training also included programs and methods of civil protection, prevention, safety, protection of facilities and individuals, guarding, infantry and weapons training, lectures on law, leadership skills, innovation and planning, which contribute to enhancing the skills of Emirati youth in the fields of national service, increasing their national, cultural and intellectual stock, making them stronger, more efficient and more self-confident, and acquiring the values ​​of national service in maturity, responsibility, unity, loyalty, ambition and sacrifice.

It is worth noting that during the training period at the Ministry of Interior, the recruits obtained a professional diploma in security and safety, which is a certificate accredited by the Security Qualifications Center and the National Qualifications Center, in addition to a group of them obtaining the Distinguished Program aimed at acquiring specialized knowledge and skills in the field of police and security work and public safety areas. This program is accredited by the prestigious Harvard University. They also joined the Personal and Leadership Skills Program aimed at developing personal leadership skills through interactive lessons and workshops in teamwork, problem solving, creative thinking, strategic planning, time and priority management, and cybersecurity skills.

A scientific assessment of the distinguished competencies of the recruits was also conducted, which is a process of evaluating skills and abilities to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement while measuring professional tendencies, including leadership skills, communication, self-motivation, problem solving, teamwork, flexibility, adaptation and innovation.