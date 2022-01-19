Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will kick off Thursday at 7:26 am, and will be hosted by the Yas Links Course on Yas Island for the first time since its launch in 2006, as part of the four Rolex rounds of the global program of the DB World Tour. 2022.

132 players, including Rory McIlroy, European number one Colin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Henrik Stensen and Danny Willett, will join Padraig Harrington, captain of the European team in the Ryder Cup, along with defending champion Tyrell Hutton and Victor Hovland, ranked Eighth in the world, the latest stars to confirm their participation in the tournament in the UAE, along with Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, the Ryder Cup champions, in addition to Thomas Bjorn, captain of the European team in the tournament for 2018.

The total tournament prizes amount to $8 million and 8000 points from the race to Dubai 2022, and the champion gets $1,120,000.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We welcome the elite and international golf stars participating in the seventeenth edition of the tournament, which is held at the opening of the agenda of global sporting events hosted by Abu Dhabi for the year 2022. We are also pleased to host the tournament, which is being held for the first time at Yas Stadium. Links, which is one of the masterpieces of golf courses in the world, and proves Abu Dhabi’s leadership and the capabilities of its distinctive sports facilities.”

His Highness added: “International sporting events with a prominent presence on the agenda of international sports federations and institutions contribute to supporting sports tourism in Abu Dhabi, enhancing global leadership and translating the quality of life index, and organizing the tournament for the seventeenth consecutive year confirms its importance and great role in supporting the sustainability of successes The sport that Abu Dhabi is achieving as a leading global destination in hosting elite events and major forums.”

His Highness expressed his happiness with the successes achieved by global events and their great support for the economic, promotional and tourism returns of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which reflects its prestigious position and the global confidence that Abu Dhabi enjoys as a prominent destination at the forefront of the world’s cities, due to its infrastructure with international standards, in addition to its application of the highest safety conditions and measures. Preventive measures for the safety and health of all.

His Highness said: The participation of the world’s elite golf players in the new edition is an important evidence of the prestigious rank occupied by the Abu Dhabi Championship in the agenda of world golf tournaments and the attractive value of the game’s stars and international media platforms, and also reflects the course of the plans drawn for the continuity of the success of attracting the most important global sporting events, ahead. His Highness thanks and appreciates all the parties that support the health protocol and the precautionary measures. His Highness also thanked the sponsors and the supporting bodies for bringing the tournament to this distinguished position, wishing all the participating players success in their journey in the championship.

The list of participants also includes two members of the European Ryder Cup team, Ian Poulter and Bernd Weisberger, as well as Padraig Harrington, captain of the 2020 Ryder Cup team.

Last year, Hutton scored a powerful four-stroke victory, becoming the second player to win four Rolex Series titles last year after defeating McIlroy on the final day of the tournament.

Adam Scott, the Masters champion, returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2008, while Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, is looking forward to; and Henrik Stenson, the 2016 US Open champion, to add new victories in Abu Dhabi to their track record of outstanding achievement.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Musharrakh, along with Ahmed Skaik, will represent the UAE in the championship competitions along with a selection of stars. Al Musharrakh returns after his absence from the championship arena for four years to participate in the first round of the Rolex Championship Series in the DB World Tour 2022, as he seeks to achieve a better result than His previous score of 22 strokes above par.

The 32-year-old has a career full of achievements, as he was the first Emirati player to enter the professional world in 2012, before joining the UAE golf team at the age of 15, in addition to being the first Emirati to qualify for the Asian Amateur Championship. He hopes to add a new achievement to his record this week.

Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi: Abu Dhabi is the kiss of stars with “high-quality services”

Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are proud of the launch of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, which is being held for the seventeenth consecutive year, with the participation of the elite golf stars in the world, which translates the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the great interest in providing the best sporting events that establish its position and leadership. Abu Dhabi as a distinguished global sports destination.”

He added, “The championship represents a global sports platform in terms of the strength of competition, as it is the first round of the famous Rolex series for the new season,” praising the follow-up and directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and his great role, which effectively translates sports development plans and further development achievements for the capital. World Sports Abu Dhabi.

He said: “Day after day, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi confirms its prestigious sporting position in the world due to its high-quality infrastructure and services, in addition to its high levels of security and safety, which made it an oasis of peace, coexistence, tolerance and convergence among the peoples of the world until it became The distinctive and preferred sports destination in the world.

Aref Al-Awani: An exceptional copy in the most prestigious stadiums in the world

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: We welcome the participation of elite champions and international golf stars in the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, which represents a great global value and reflects the prestigious position of Abu Dhabi, which has become a leading sporting destination in light of its busy annual agenda. And the rich variety of sporting events that attract elite teams, athletes and international sports decision-makers. We are also pleased with the launch of the championship in its 17th edition, which is being held for the first time in its history at Yas Links Stadium, which provides a distinctive and wonderful atmosphere for the participants, fans and all guests of the tournament.

He added: The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is proud to present a distinguished and diversified sports agenda that includes the most important sports events that support the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of the world’s cities, based on the ambitious plans to achieve more developmental achievements in the sports sector and keep pace with the march of progress. And the leadership that the state has recorded in various fields and sectors, and we are also keen to add more excellence and organizational dazzle to the tournament’s march and work to present an exceptional version, especially as it is held on Yas Island, the global tourist destination and in the finest and most wonderful golf courses in the world (Yas Links), looking forward with partners to embody A new experience full of progress and prosperity for the tournament.

He concluded by saying: We are delighted to have the world’s elite stars, including defending champion Tyrell Hutton, along with elite stars such as Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood, winners of previous editions of the tournament, and Rory McIlroy, Colin Morikawa and Adam Scott, winners of the major championship titles, and we wish all participating players all success in the competitions. The event and a good stay in Abu Dhabi.

16

Abu Dhabi Golf Club has hosted all of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship since its launch in 2006, which for 16 consecutive years succeeded in achieving a prominent position in the Middle East region, before moving this year to the Yas Links course on Yas Island to highlight the capital Abu Dhabi, as a prestigious global sports destination, hosts the most prominent international competitions, such as the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix and the UFC Championships.

72

After passing the 36th hole (cuts), the tournament allows only the first 65 world-ranked players and their companions to qualify for the two final rounds to have the chance to win the winged falcon title.

490

The tournament has a great global media and television value, as its events are broadcast directly to more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries per week, with more than 2,200 broadcast hours around the world, and the tournament is also broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports Channel over the four days of the tournament .