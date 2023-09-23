Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “93 years of solidarity, cooperation and progress have passed with greatness, pride and majesty for this generous and dear country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added in a statement: “We in the UAE rejoice with the brotherly people of the Kingdom on the anniversary of the 93rd Saudi National Day. This immortal and historic occasion includes many sublime meanings, foremost of which is the presence of rational leadership and loyal people.”

He continued: “On this day, I extend my highest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom on the occasion of The 93rd Saudi National Day, may God bring this occasion back to the Kingdom with goodness, prosperity and blessings, and with more progress, prosperity and prosperity for the brotherly Saudi people, who have the right to rejoice and be proud of a long history of achievements in all fields.

He said that the ties of blood, history and common destiny that unite our two countries are so deep-rooted that “the Emirati is a Saudi, and the Saudi is an Emirati,” as His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said, as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are linked by distinct and established historical relations whose specificity stems from the ties of kinship and common destiny, until they became The relations between the two countries constitute a unique model of solid brotherhood, based on good neighborliness and common interests. The bonds of brotherhood and distinguished relations that unite the UAE and the Kingdom have formed a model to be emulated through a process full of giving and joint work. This partnership has countless aspects, the most prominent of which are the economic, commercial and investment aspects.

He added, “The economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is the largest among the Arab countries, and through their joint and continuous work to expand areas of cooperation in various vital sectors, the two countries contribute to pushing the development process in the region towards new horizons in a way that serves the process of prosperity and sustainable development witnessed by the two brotherly countries.” ».

He pointed out that the Kingdom and the UAE have strengthened their bilateral relations to new heights by establishing the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council (SECC) to develop a joint strategy between the two countries.

He added: “As an extension of the strong historical relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, the two countries share and continuously cooperate on many important regional and international issues, and the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remain committed to promoting peace and security through diplomacy and advocating for finding political solutions to regional and international disputes, through… Coordination between the two countries in international forums.”

He concluded by saying: “Every year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embraces glory with its flag raised high, and may God bring this day back to them with more prosperity, success and fulfillment.”