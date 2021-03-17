His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan presented his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, before the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan presents his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to #Saudi Arabia Sister, in front of #Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him pic.twitter.com/eUt1g9AytK – UAE Embassy KSA (@UAEEmbassyKSA) March 17, 2021