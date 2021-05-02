Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated yesterday evening the first activities of the “Zayed Spring of Goodness for Humanity” forum, which was organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence virtually on the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work.

His Excellency said in his speech on the occasion: “As we celebrate Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, we are proud that the founding father realized with great wisdom that building a person and providing him with all means of a decent life is the way for the progress of the country, and indeed for the progress of the whole world, and on this occasion I can only help I say that Zayed’s love is in the conscience, enduring and renewed, and our loyalty to his fragrant life is constant and deep, and that his merits, efforts, enlightened vision and wise leadership are vivid models that we draw from wherever we go and wherever we analyze, because he planted in us unity, love, loyalty and harmony, spreading the values ​​of love, coexistence and peace among all, and made the Emirates A global capital of tolerance, where full respect for religions and beliefs, concern for positive relations with others, and an active contribution to international efforts to promote coexistence and peace all over the world ».

He emphasized that the celebration of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action prompts us to say that the world today is in dire need of anticipating the wisdom, farsightedness, and ability to think properly in the face of all issues and challenges, and to find successful solutions to them, and his wisdom was a way to achieve achievements in all The fields were the way to find successful human development, and it was the way to confront environmental issues, poverty and disease issues, and it was the way to build a community of good and prosperity and to spread the principles of peace, justice and tolerance in society and the world.

His Excellency concluded his speech that the wisdom and accomplishments of Sheikh Zayed invites everyone to cooperation, solidarity and joint action among human beings, and the world is now facing the Corona epidemic that affects everyone without distinction and discrimination, this leader who left after him generations who are conscious and capable of humanitarian and development work on the global level, for generations. Keen to achieve serenity between human beings, dialogue and positive communication between them, as generations go according to what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces affirms that the UAE is striving with determination and determination to be a model for a successful society and has a prominent role At the global level, thanks to its leaders, people, values ​​and system, but also for its rational and extended relations with all nations and peoples.

He added: “As we celebrate this year in the UAE the year of fiftieth, with what this represents in terms of pride in the state’s progress and achievements, and hope and confidence in the future. We pray that we are always worthy of being children of Zayed the Good, preserving his achievements and following his directives that work on the progress of mankind in all A place, a duty and a commitment, and it is the way for our beloved emirates to always be at the forefront and forefront among the countries of the world. May God have mercy on him, the Father Sheikh Zayed, and may the grace of progress, coexistence and peace be upon us. ”

Speakers

Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Al Fahim Group, spoke at the forum, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Bishop Paul Hender, the Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief Rabbi of the Jews in the Emirates, and Noura Al Bulooki, a journalist and lawyer of the People of Determination, Diyaa is an Emirati volunteer and athlete in the Special Olympics, Dr. Tariq Fathi, CEO of the Health Services Company, Essam Suleiman, Director of Al Raha Real Estate Village, Salem Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the UAE Red Crescent, and the poet Hazza Abu Al-Rish, in the presence of Afra Al-Sabri, Director The year at the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a large number of intellectual and religious leaders, and a large number of media professionals.

Humanity model

Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim said that Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian attitudes cannot be counted because they were happening all the time and with everyone without exception, and without any prior preparation, and his tolerance, generosity, appreciation for others and his assistance to others exceeded all limits, as it was a school in which everyone learned, expressing His pride was that he lived through these situations, which instilled in him all the noble meanings, starting from the end of the forties, when the circumstances were extremely difficult, and yet Zayed was with everyone and endured the difficulty of communicating so that everyone feels that there is someone who knows their conditions and seeks to support and support them, and the situation continued and expanded in The 1950s and 1960s, but with the oil boom of the 1970s, Zayed’s bidding multiplied for everyone without exception.

He said: It was a long journey. Tolerance is his method and love for everyone is a firm belief in his conscience, so everyone loved him, even those who did not see him.

On the approach of Zayed

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi emphasized: “(On the approach of Zayed) is a phrase with few words, great connotations, eloquent references. It boils down to the establishment of a state, the rise of a civilization, and the building of a human being, through a process full of achievements, full of challenges, compelling to the impossible, in which the people of the Emirates were able to Sitting on the throne of global competitiveness, in scientific, cultural, economic and humanitarian indicators, with wise leadership and national cadres, whose probe reached Mars, and its achievements were covered in the most wonderful pages of history. The people of Zayed ».

Al-Kaabi said: On the seventeenth anniversary of Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, we remember the values ​​of tolerance that the founding father believed in and instilled in us, and they are the values ​​that the prophets’ messages brought about, and their teachings unanimously agreed on cooperation and achieving familiarity between humanity and among the most prominent of these values ​​is human dignity. His religion, and that the difference between people is a divine sign that we all accept, just as acquaintance, communication, coexistence and integration are a Quranic requirement, and that the right to citizenship is guaranteed to a person without discrimination for the sake of religion. He stays on his religion.

Emirates Message

Salem Al Ameri said in his speech at the forum, that tolerance and coexistence is the message of the Emirates to the world, and that the true renaissance of nations is measured by the extent of their awareness and commitment to the culture of coexistence and tolerance with and acceptance of others, stressing that the UAE is at the forefront of countries in the world in the field of spreading a culture of tolerance, strengthening aspects of social responsibility and maintaining a coherent fabric Although it embraces 200 different nationalities, all of them live in an environment that promotes noble values ​​and promotes cooperation, growth and success. He said that humanitarian work is tolerance because it depends on meeting the human need for help regardless of his religion, race, language and culture, and here we find the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who adopted this approach since the establishment of the state until the name of the Emirates was associated with good work and support for everyone, and our wise leadership is proceeding thanks to God takes the same approach.

Al-Amiri added that the UAE occupies an advanced position among the donor countries in the world, through its initiatives that have strengthened its development and humanitarian role, and deepened the roots of tolerance among various societies, by expanding the establishment of charitable and voluntary organizations and societies, and extending the hand of Emirati giving to all peoples suffering from the scourge of conflicts. Or disasters, and the establishment of many projects that serve large sectors of those targeted abroad, and many others. Regarding the role of the Emirati “Red Crescent” in promoting tolerance and achieving coexistence, Al Amiri explained that the “Authority” is working according to a clear vision to achieve this goal, within a global system that adopts the lofty humanitarian principles that promote tolerance and coexistence among human beings, stressing that all the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives are not linked to goals. A narrow subjectivity, but rather it expands to include humanity in all its spectra, languages, colors, religions and nationalities, indicating that the “commission” according to this principle was able, through a long march of humanitarian giving, to spread globally and expand vertically and horizontally in its programs and projects.

In the face of “Covid-19”

Dr. Tariq Fathy, CEO of the Health Services Company, said in his speech that the wise leadership of the UAE continues its path of keenness to follow Zayed’s values ​​in all their sublime meanings, which have certainly contributed to directing the efforts of the health care sector since the beginning of the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

He added that with the great support received by the health care sector and the front-line workers from the leadership, workers in this sector, regardless of their specializations, presented an example in which they represented Sheikh Zayed’s legacy in his commitment to the nation and the sacrifice of personal interests and priorities, in the service of society as a whole, where the spirit of solidarity was evident. And cooperation during this crisis is remarkable. And the price of the continuous commitment of the partners outside the health care sector, who gave us a hand and help spontaneously and without hesitation. The entire nation, along with the government, the public and private sectors, has combined efforts to effectively confront this global pandemic, and take advantage of the power of solidarity and compassion to achieve a single goal, which is protecting society. This is the unique factor that has contributed to the brilliance of the UAE and its leadership in the global response.