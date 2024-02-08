His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the launch of the “Family First” initiative by GEMS Education Group, which aims to consolidate this societal approach and enhance this inherent value among generations in all educational experiences and classroom programs across its 45 schools in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar..

This came during an official ceremony held at GEMS World Academy in Dubai in the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai..

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said in his speech during the event: “The family is considered the basic pillar of a peaceful, tolerant and prosperous society, so this initiative unveiled by the GEMS Education Group will contribute to enhancing the values ​​of tolerance, safety and brotherhood, and achieving growth and success on the personal and societal levels, including It reflects the values ​​of our country and our wise leadership, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” continues to adhere to, embodying an exceptional vision based on our moral values, history, and culture. .

His Excellency expressed his gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her firm belief that the success of societies is based on families harnessing their knowledge, skills, visions, and energies in raising the emerging generations, teaching them the best values, and improving their mental health. and behavioral.

He expressed his happiness at sponsoring the “Family First” initiative, which focuses on the relationship between the mental health of children and their family life, praising the efforts of GEMS Education schools and their faculty and staff, under the supervision of Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of the group’s board of directors, for taking on this important challenge..

The launch of the initiative is in line with the efforts of the GEMS Education Group aimed at contributing to achieving the goals of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation.” With the aim of forming stable families and creating generations that are confident in their abilities, committed to their identity, and ready for the future.

Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEMS Education Group, said in his speech: “As I grow older, I realize day after day that family relationships are the highest gift in life. We also notice that developing societies focus on the family bond while people in developed countries are considered more independent.” In search of achieving their individual goals… It is good to pursue your dreams, but do not forget the one who gave you the opportunity to dream in the beginning, which is the family.”

For her part, Dr. Saima Rana, Head of Academic Affairs at GEMS Education Group, said: “Families and caregivers are the true heroes of the education process. They provide the emotional security that allows learners to take risks, make mistakes, and grow. They instill values, model compassion, and provide the stable foundations that allow for learning.” To flourish… Therefore, it is necessary to appreciate this valuable role that they play in our journey as learners and individuals.”

This initiative comes from the group’s awareness that the family is the basis of education, and that caring for and caring for elderly family members is the ideal way to return the favor to parents, families and grandparents..