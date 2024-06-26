His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the Abu Dhabi College of Management, one of the scientific institutions affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was held under his patronage and included 160 male and female graduates from 4 master’s programs offered by the college.

His Excellency presented the graduates of the Class of 2024 with their academic degrees in the Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Quality and Business Excellence, Master of Science in Leadership and Institutional Development, and Master of Science in Business Analysis programs – in the specializations of Artificial Intelligence Management and Big Data Management.

The graduation ceremony – which was held today in Abu Dhabi – was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, Dr. Tayyab Al Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, and Dr. Mark Bolin, Acting President of the College, along with the teaching and administrative staff, and a number of directors. Government agencies, educational institutions, graduates and their families. Abdullah Al Mazrouei said that the college has come a long way since its founding in 2011 in preparing a distinguished elite of young and qualified cadres in the field of entrepreneurship, management and innovation, as it has contributed to the graduation of 1,750 students enrolled over the course of 13 years, while moving forward with its mission and its endeavor to contribute. Effective in achieving each of the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Chamber strategy, the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision, and the UAE Centennial 2071, in light of the support given by the state’s wise leadership to the sectors of higher education, scientific research, and the knowledge economy, and in line with the college’s commitment to adopting the latest innovative and smart educational methods and specialized programs in the field of management sciences. .

For his part, Dr. Tayyab Al Kamali said: “Abu Dhabi School of Management is proud to continue its efforts and harness all its capabilities to support the vision of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and its tireless endeavor to empower the private sector in Abu Dhabi, as it is the strategic partner in promoting the comprehensive and sustainable development process that the country is witnessing at all levels, by providing all capabilities.” “It is necessary to prepare a generation of business leaders who are qualified and keen to play an active role in promoting the growth of various business sectors and raising the global competitiveness of the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the highest levels.”

For his part, Dr. Mark Bolin, Acting President of the College, congratulated the new and distinguished batch of graduates of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, who are fully prepared to join the labor market and the process of construction, development, giving, and contributing to advancing economic and social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole, and strengthening its leadership position in the field. The global arena is an ideal business destination and an incubator for the latest technical innovations.