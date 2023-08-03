His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today attended the “Meeting from Space” event to communicate directly with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, which was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in cooperation with Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including students and space enthusiasts, who were keen to interact with the Emirati astronaut and learn more about the details of his historical mission.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, addressed Sultan Al Neyadi at the beginning of the event, and said: “Sultan Al Neyadi, the owner of the longest space mission among Arab pioneers, we are very proud of you, as your name has become prominent and inspiring for the younger generations, and there is no doubt that this experience of yours will create opportunities and open Scientific prospects for Arab youth, as it is the greatest incentive for them to be interested in studying science and technology, and to enter the world of discovering the field of space sciences. We ask God for success and excellence for you and our youth.”

He added: “Our state will continue the path of excellence in the field of science and industries related to the future, and fulfill the dream of its founder, the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in space exploration and scientific research, in order to achieve national visions and serve humanity. And here is the dream.” It is achieved thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his encouragement of a culture of scientific research, and the creation of opportunities for innovation and exploration, in front of ambitious youth like you, this youth, who was raised on the values ​​of love and goodness, and cooperation and coexistence, with various cultures and beliefs”.

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses a “meeting from space” with Sultan Al Neyadi at Louvre Abu Dhabi

His Excellency continued: “Our country has become one of the active countries in the field of space and its sciences, and has strengthened its position as one of the strongest countries in technological development and innovation, thanks to the Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy and the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.”

For his part, Al Neyadi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and said: “Thank you, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, for your kind words. “The United Arab Emirates is making outstanding strides in all fields, and our presence on board the International Space Station is the best proof that nothing is impossible, which represents the motto of our beloved country, and with the support of our wise leadership and the aspirations of youth, we will achieve more achievements.”

This version of the “Meeting from Space” event witnessed a special surprise for the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, which was the presence of his father, Saif Al Neyadi, who expressed his happiness at attending the meeting, and conveyed to him the greetings of his family, expressing their pride in the achievements he is making in space.

In this context, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We are grateful to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, for attending this interactive event, and for his permanent support for the space sector in the United Arab Emirates, and we are now awaiting the return of Sultan Al Neyadi from The International Space Station, especially as we enter the last month of its historic mission, which inspired future generations to explore space, and aspire to carry out space missions in the future to complete the pioneering march of the UAE in this field.

In turn, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, expressed his sincere thanks to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, for honoring this event, and also thanked the Louvre Abu Dhabi for its cooperation with the center, adding: “This series of interactive communications With Sultan Al Neyadi, she inspired us all, and Sultan’s mission aboard the International Space Station strengthened the interest of UAE youth in space, science and technology, as it is the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs and the nucleus of a new generation of scientists, innovators and astronauts for the United Arab Emirates, which is consistent with the essence of the Emirates program National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and enhances the spirit of exploration and progress among the next generation.

The Emirati astronaut was keen to interact with the audience and share more information about the details of the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs. He also answered a variety of questions about the importance of the suit he wore in the spacewalk mission, the effect of the microgravity environment on his body, and how he maintains his immunity. on the International Space Station.

For his part, Manuel Rabate, Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, said: “It is a great honor for us that the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum has been chosen to host a “meeting from space” with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, here in Abu Dhabi. This is an exceptional moment that wonderfully expresses the importance of interaction with owners Young minds that are driven by passion, and to provide them with a source of inspiration so that they can have their mark and influence inside and outside our world, and this is exactly what we seek to achieve through the “Adventure Through the Universe” exhibition in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and the Emirates Space Agency, and in partnership with “Mubadala”. And we were able to create a very distinguished exhibition in which the endless wonders of the universe are displayed, as we build bridges of communication to link the museum with the history of art and science and the vision of the United Arab Emirates to explore space.”

The event was attended by 300 people, who had the opportunity to learn more about the details of Sultan’s mission aboard the International Space Station, especially since he had achieved a number of distinguished scientific achievements over the past months, the most prominent of which was his spacewalk and a number of experiments and scientific research.

The “Meeting from Space” series was attended by nearly 10,000 people from across the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.