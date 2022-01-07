Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, yesterday received His Excellency Faisal Al Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of the Kingdom’s celebration of its National Day at the international event, in the presence of Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Najeeb Al-Ali, Executive Director of the Office of the Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and a number of officials from the two countries.

The official ceremony began with the raising of the flags of the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the playing of the national anthems of the two brotherly countries in Al Wasl Square. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, in his speech during the ceremony, said: “I am pleased and honored on this occasion to welcome, in the most sincere words and words, our honorable brothers from the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and all that is between our two countries, from the depth of ties and bonds, and the friendly and solidarity relations, Let us celebrate together here, at Expo 2020 Dubai, the National Day of a country that is proud and proud, every Arab and Muslim, this country that includes family, brothers, friends, and companions of the goal and the road, a country that has in all of our hearts, an unparalleled position, and our love and appreciation, for its leadership And its honorable people, a great and immeasurable destiny.”

His Excellency added: “I take this occasion to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness, Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the Kingdom’s participation in its magnificent pavilion, which is the second largest pavilion. At Expo 2020 Dubai, whose richness, diversity, and innovations in its formations, constitute one of the most important and most visited pavilions since the beginning of this important international event, and it also represents a glimpse of what visitors can expect at Expo 2030, which the UAE hopes that the Kingdom’s bid will receive. Saudi Arabia to organize it successfully.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “We are very proud, and even appreciate the creative role of the supervisory committee of the Kingdom’s pavilion and the Commissioner-General, Engineer Hussein Hanbaza and his team, and we thank them all for their efforts in making their country’s participation in this edition of the World Expo unique, and the value of the Kingdom is not hidden from anyone. And its position as an active and active participant in various international events, especially International Expos, since the 1958 edition in Brussels. Perhaps its pavilion won the silver and gold awards at Expo 2008 and Expo 2010 Shanghai is a clear evidence of the scale of this participation.”

“Unlimited Ambition”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed that the slogan of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s participation, “Ambition Without Borders,” is clearly evident in this sophisticated pavilion, with its modern architecture representing the Saudi rising path towards future growth, and the Kingdom’s vision 2030, which represents an important model for the region, to diversify our economies. Developing all sectors and enabling the private sector to participate in comprehensive development, achieve the desired renaissance, and cooperate with the world, according to clear plans that pave the way for a promising future.

His Excellency said: The participation of the sisterly Kingdom confirms the depth of Saudi-Emirati relations, and evokes a history of solid ties. Our culture is our identity, and we are all people of this unique region of the world. We share a deep history, kinship ties, and a common framework within the Arab and Islamic worlds… Since Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the two largest economies in the world. In the region, our cooperation is witnessing continuous development in various fields of tourism, trade, health, food and regional security. In this context, it is worth noting that non-oil bilateral trade between our two countries exceeded $28 billion in 2020, which embodies the commercial growth of our partnership.

great stature

His Excellency stressed that the whole world is aware of the prominent and influential economic and cultural status of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates is pleased to commend its efforts to preserve its culture through projects to restore architectural heritage, which include many UNESCO World Heritage sites, and also appreciates the Kingdom’s planning to It will play a vital role in tourism in the region in the coming years with its pioneering projects such as Al-Ula and NEOM, which will attract foreign investments and tourism, for the benefit of the economy of the Kingdom and the region as a whole.

together to the future

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: “We in the UAE are very proud of hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which coincides with our continuous celebrations of the golden jubilee of our dear country, and we welcome the whole world, here, in this international exhibition, which is an opportunity for all of us, to work together, to build a more future. Safety and sustainability, and to work together to achieve the Expo 2020 slogan, which is “Join in making a new world” in the post-Corona world.. We are also proud that the UAE always opens its doors to all brothers and friends around the world, where our dear country includes more than 200 nationalities It upholds the principles of inclusion, cooperation, and mutual respect.

His Excellency added: “We are also proud that the United Arab Emirates is the first country in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia to host the World Expo – which represents an ideal opportunity to strengthen economic and cultural relations with all countries of the world.”

rich post

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed that the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Expo 2020 Dubai enriches this international exhibition, and that this participation, which we are proud of in the UAE, was the best supporter of the success of this unique international event.

civilized achievements

For his part, Turki Al-Dakhil said: “We gather today to celebrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilizational achievements at Expo 2020 Dubai on the land of the sisterly United Arab Emirates in the celebration of the Saudi Day, through which we express our pride in our ancient history, the reality of our development process, our continuous development, our ambitious vision, our rich culture and our authentic identity. Our openness, our love for humanity and our tireless work with the world for the prosperity of life and the spread of stability and human dignity, which can be seen much of it in the Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.” He added: “Through the real wealth of our country, namely, the Saudi men and women working in the Kingdom’s pavilion, or through the diversity of the exhibits of the Saudi pavilion, which we were pleased to host about two million and five hundred thousand visitors. All those who aspire to build the future of humanity.

Various offers

The celebration included aerial shows, fireworks, cultural performances drawn from cultural diversity, performances of Saudi folklore, performances by bands, art concerts, and a military cultural march by the military band.