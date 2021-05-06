Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, hosted a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of international participants in Expo 2020, stressing the role of the huge international event as a unique platform for international cooperation.

In a welcoming speech to the delegates of the international participants ’meeting, His Excellency said:“ Expo 2020 Dubai is centered on all of us coming together to build a better world for future generations – to play our role in reshaping and redesigning our future and bringing people from different backgrounds and different corners of the earth together to live unique shared experiences that will help them To get to know each other, exchange conversations, and live together in peace and prosperity ». His Excellency added: “I thank you all for your dedication to shaping a positive future, and for your commitment to the cause of human progress. Our journeys through Expo 2020 Dubai will be enriched and deepened by your ideas and your commitment to improving the quality of life for our entire planet. ”

In meetings with His Excellency Nadia Fattah Al-Alawi, Minister of Tourism, Handicraft, Air Transport and Social Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Economic Development of Antigua and Barbuda, and Gilbert Boustani, Commissioner-General of Antigua and Barbuda at Expo 2020, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan discussed the long-standing legacy. Expo 2020 at the local, regional and international levels, and in line with the broader strategic vision of the United Arab Emirates.

The two countries, in turn, expressed their increasing enthusiasm and appreciation for the advanced preparations for Expo, at the level of its location, and even at the level of the entire UAE.

The talks, which included a briefing session, were held with His Excellency Dimitri Kirkensz, Secretary-General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, on the sidelines of the international participants’ meeting, which was held on 4 and 5 May at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020, with the coming days to witness similar talks.

The meeting of international participants brought together more than 370 delegates from 173 countries to discuss final preparations for the first event of this size to be held in the world since the start of the current global pandemic. During this session, the delegates were informed of the latest developments in operations and security, in addition to the strict measures taken to confront “Covid-19”, which are being taken to preserve the safety of Expo workers, its participants, and its visitors. In conjunction with the UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations, Expo 2020 – the first international Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region – will welcome the world from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.