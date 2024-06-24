Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2024 activities, organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, until next August 23 at the ADNEC Abu Dhabi Center.

The events are held on an area of ​​​​more than 34 thousand square meters and include group sports activities for the public designed to enhance interaction between various members of society and motivate them to follow an active and healthy lifestyle.

During a tour of the events, His Excellency listened to a detailed explanation from Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, about the activities included in the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer 2024. The “Abu Dhabi Sports Summer 2024” provides sports spaces for various levels of physical fitness among members of society, with the aim of making sports a pattern of daily life. To improve the quality of life of all members of society.

His Excellency praised the distinguished organization and efforts made to provide an exceptional experience for community members, noting that the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer embodies the spirit of tolerance and human brotherhood. It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer, in its third edition, includes new sports activities, namely cricket, tennis, obstacle course, in addition to football, padel, a 1 km running track, cricket, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and physical fitness.