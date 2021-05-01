His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that despite the exceptional circumstances that the whole world is going through as a result of the “Covid-19” pandemic and the precautionary and preventive measures imposed by the pandemic, the UAE workers were and still are in the thought and heart of our wise leadership, and their present and future remains the work. The concern of all UAE officials, as a translation of the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “Do not paralyze them”, which sent reassurance to all the inhabitants of the Emirates of all spectrums, and had the greatest impact in sharpening the motivation and easing the burden of this The pandemic is for everyone. His Excellency said in a speech during his attendance at the Ministry of Tolerance’s celebration of the International Workers Day, which falls on the first of May of each year: This celebration with UAE workers on their World Day this year acquires special importance in light of the Corona pandemic, and on this occasion I congratulate every worker for The land of the Emirates, regardless of its role and location, and I extend my thanks and appreciation to these workers who make the appreciated efforts of everyone in all economic, service, health and other fields for the sake of the renaissance and development of the Emirati society in its various sectors.

The celebration, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, was attended by models from the labor sectors in the country, and many bodies through activities, including the organization of a special version of the Tolerance Cricket Championship between the first and second teams who participated in the last version of the tournament under the slogan “Renewed Hope”, in cooperation With the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Cricket Club, Worker Villages, Lulu Group, Jehanmal, and VPS Healthcare. The match was held without a public presence, taking into account all the precautionary instructions and conducting medical examinations for the participating teams and all the organizers and participants in the event. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan honored the partners, supporters and labor teams participating and presented symbolic gifts to them, in the presence of Afra Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of the Ministry’s partners.

His Excellency said: The UAE appreciates highly the workers ’contributions to the comprehensive development in which it is living and in its renaissance, which has become a leading global example, adding that the UAE was built with the great experiences and hard work provided by its workers, and therefore the UAE shares its history and renaissance with all its workers, since the birth of our dear homeland on The hand of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who made the United Arab Emirates a country that welcomes talented, persevering and ambitious people to live and work under the auspices and support of its leadership, and we all learned from the founding father to respect everyone and deal with all residents on the land of this country as an important component In our society, therefore the workers received the attention and care of our wise leadership. His Excellency expressed his pride and appreciation for the appreciated efforts undertaken by the wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and they are all luminous models in the Uncle workers and take care of all forms of coexistence, love and human brotherhood locally and internationally.

For their part, the workers participating in the event and the tournament expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s concern for them and their economic and social conditions, appreciating the interest of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan personally to visit and meet with them more than once a year, which indicates his appreciation for the importance of workers and their role in the development of this dear country. . The partners of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence from the private sector institutions affirmed their pride in cooperating with the ministry for the good and in the interests of the UAE workers who represent the most important group in the development movement, achievements and development in various fields, affirming the state’s support and care for this group in these special circumstances related to what the world is facing from the effects of the pandemic. Corona », congratulating the UAE workers on their International Day.