Maryam Boukhatamin (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, opened the “Tolerance Without Borders” Forum, which is organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with many local and international institutions, under the slogan: “Sustainability is an integral part of the UAE’s approach and the legacy of the founder.”

The forum, which was attended by more than 700 people, including experts, specialists, academics, and students of Emirati and international universities, Afra Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, focused on two main axes: “Utilizing technologies to promote tolerance and protect the planet,” and “Tolerance and digital media.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said in the opening speech of the forum: “I am pleased to welcome everyone to this forum, and to thank the attendees, including participants, partners, and youth. I deeply appreciate your commitment to working together to empower our youth, as the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence realizes, by organizing This forum is central to its role in activating the role of youth and enhancing their spirit of citizenship in serving their country.” His Excellency added: “The launch of the Tolerance Without Borders initiative – as one of the important projects that was developed through the ongoing activities of tolerance clubs in colleges and universities, which was launched by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence 4 years ago – aims to enhance the spirit of dialogue and understanding, and focus on the issues raised by our world today. An urgent matter that affects all aspects of life. Our world today is interconnected, interconnected, and characterized by constant change, driven by continuous technological progress. In this world, members of tolerance clubs and their fellow students demonstrate a global spirit ready to carry the banner of change, armed with available technology, in a world without borders. ». His Excellency directed his speech to university students, saying: “You, the young people, with your creative and sophisticated work, confirm that our hopes and optimism for the future are true and sincere, and you are the goal and proof of that. We are proud of your enthusiasm and your determination to interact positively with the issues of the times, and our initiative today reflects the initiative ( Tolerance without borders is the highest and best ideal of a global society whose success is measured by the level of cooperation, dialogue and coexistence among all its citizens, and these values ​​are at the core of our national vision for the present and future of the UAE.”

His Excellency said: “Over the past century, the world has been able to achieve a state of progress and development at the expense of concern for the natural environment. It has depleted natural resources at terrifying rates, the amount of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere has increased, and water pollution has reached alarming rates. If these and other trends continue, With similar trends, today’s youth will witness a world in which coastal areas are sinking as a result of rising ocean levels, agricultural patterns are changing, drought is widespread, and diseases are spreading in many regions of the world. Overcoming these problems in itself is a huge global challenge, but there is hope in research and development efforts and taking many measures and initiatives to confront these challenges.”

The forum organized a workshop to take advantage of the potential of digital media to spread messages of tolerance and sustainability, and to promote the concepts of diversity and inclusion.

Building global connections

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan addressed the audience: “It is the responsibility of your generation to continue our efforts to make this planet fit for life, now and in the future, and I urge you all to achieve the goals and objectives of the (Tolerance Without Borders) initiative, and to continue exploring… How to build global connections that can foster the creation and exchange of ideas and knowledge, and how to collaborate with your peers to promote peace and understanding around the world.