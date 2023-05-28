Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the activities of the second edition of the Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference kicked off under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, with the participation of more than 250 medical specialists working in the field of oncology from all over the country, and from a group Hirslanden is the sister site of Mediclinic in Switzerland.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “You meet today in a city and a country that is committed to improving the health and well-being of its residents, and ensuring that health care there is of the highest international standards, with the support of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.” The UAE is committed to a comprehensive approach to health care, seeks to ensure the best care for patients and stresses the importance of disease prevention.

He added, “The conference, which bears the name of Abu Dhabi in its name, is nothing but evidence of the city of Abu Dhabi’s position as a local and international center of excellence and development in the health field, derived from the vision of the President of the State to provide the best health services to individuals and society.”

His Excellency said: “The Mediclinic Middle East Group is a healthcare provider that provides a thriving environment for advanced healthcare services. This annual conference devoted to cancer confirms the group’s keenness to achieve permanent development in the field of health, and the management’s vision that their specialized medical cadres follow the best international standards, and within the best expertise.

He added: “The conference focuses on a multidisciplinary approach to cancer, which reflects the latest strategies to combat the disease, as cancer control has become a more complex challenge, and science is increasingly based on information and experiments, which prompts the continuation of learning and research in the field of disease control so that we can develop in the field of care and prevention.” .

efforts

His Excellency concluded: “The efforts made to prevent and treat cancer highlight that cancer is a global issue whose challenges and concerns are shared by the world, and the efforts made in this conference and the mutual experiences of all participants, attendees and colleagues from all over the world bode well that we will improve the quality of life.” And health in our world, and with regional and global mutual cooperation, we will be able to achieve achievements that reflect positively on our country and the world, and I am very grateful for your meeting today in Abu Dhabi to discuss these important issues and challenges.

Oncology is an ever-evolving field

Hein van Eyck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Oncology is an ever-evolving field that is constantly evolving, so it is important that medical professionals in these fields stay up-to-date with the latest evidence, research findings and tools to provide world-class cancer treatments to the communities in which we operate.”

He added: “This educational initiative is in line with our mission to ensure the safety of society by raising awareness of public and preventive health, and the conference is a testament to the efforts made by all stakeholders to work collectively to combat cancer, and stress the importance of screening, which leads to early detection of the disease that It achieves better clinical results.

He pointed out that Mediclinic Middle East is steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive cancer treatment in the United Arab Emirates, and has established two comprehensive cancer centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, working in cooperation with the sister Hirslanden group of Mediclinic Middle East in Switzerland, where patients benefit from comprehensive cancer centers in Mediclinic from an exchange The knowledge and experience of some of the leading oncologists in Europe and the Middle East, as well as access to the latest treatment programs and technologies.”