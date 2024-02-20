Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE will remain a unique and successful model of peaceful and fruitful coexistence between people of different religions, cultures, nationalities and backgrounds, as citizens of other countries feel free and safe to trade and deal with the Emirates, and want to visit the country and live And working in it, stressing that their satisfaction came as a result of their awareness of the universal virtues that the citizens of the UAE display in their dealings with them. No matter how different their culture is from the Emirati culture, the two still share in sanctifying the virtues of tolerance, brotherhood, wisdom, courage, loyalty, justice and generosity.

This came during the opening, yesterday, of the International Conference on Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance, organized by the Emirates Researchers Center for Studies and Research and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the United Nations Office for the Alliance of Civilizations and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, under the slogan “Bridging Civilizations and Fostering Diversity,” in the presence of prominent international and international leaders.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that holding the International Conference for Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance comes at the right time, because the conflicts and unfortunate events the world is currently witnessing require everyone to be more aware of the urgent need to add a spirit of hope and optimism to relations between peoples and between countries, and that Efforts are focused on breaking down barriers of misunderstanding and reviving traditions of tolerance, brotherhood and dialogue.

He added: “We are truly grateful for the UAE’s continued strong commitment to these universal human values ​​under the enlightened leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Thanks to the leadership and guidance of His Highness, the UAE is committed to confronting misunderstanding, bias, ignorance, fear and hatred, for its belief Mutual understanding and respect between people of different cultures, religions and ethnicities can achieve unparalleled economic growth, accompanied by social and political stability with greater opportunities for the country’s citizens and residents, as we sincerely hope that the countries of the world will witness a reality similar to what the country has witnessed and is witnessing.”

He continued: “Those who know me are well aware that I do not support the clash of civilizations thesis, and I always prefer to find better and more beneficial ways of understanding, cooperation and peaceful coexistence in this world, and I call on everyone, as individuals and as members of societies, to play a positive role in this noble endeavor.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, in his opening speech: “I welcome all of you as influential global thinkers and experts. We are honored by your presence, and we are all confident that you have a lot that we can benefit from, just as we have learned from your achievements and your vision for a world of peace and prosperity, and your presence in Abu Dhabi today It confirms the active participation of the city of Abu Dhabi in international affairs and global development, and clearly reflects the prominent position of the UAE as a pioneer of peace and tolerance among the countries of the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan pointed out that the themes and topics of this conference remind him of the main title of “Expo Dubai 2020”, where the theme of the exhibition was “Communicating Minds and Creating the Future”, stressing that minds depend in their communication on dialogue that helps achieve progress, tolerance, understanding and peace. It also helps to unleash the enormous positive potential of a diverse and interconnected world. It also challenges ignorance, enhances knowledge and understanding of other cultures, and prevents misunderstanding and hostility.

He added that building a global community of peace and prosperity must be based on a commitment to the universal human values ​​that we all share, and we must realize that solving global social and economic problems, excelling in highly competitive global markets, making optimal use of modern technology, and resolving regional and global conflicts, They are all linked to giving the highest priority to investing in dialogue, respect, empathy, understanding and human connections.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Bin Bayyah, a member of the Executive Committee of Religions for Peace, said: “Allow me to contribute brief words on the topic that was asked of me, which is (the authenticity of dialogue in Islam, and the role of Islamic thinkers in promoting dialogue among civilizations and tolerance).” Stressing that “dialogue has a central value and a prominent feature in Islamic and Arab civilization. Dialogue is the means of acquaintance established by the Holy Qur’an and the basis for acquaintance between peoples and tribes across the earth. Dialogue alone allows for acquaintance and introduction, acquaintance with others and introducing oneself. Islam established dialogue and made it a basic principle.” To communicate with others, whether close or strange, similar or different, and dialogue was expressed in the Qur’an and Sunnah in multiple expressions, all of which point to one goal, which is understanding and being understood, and using speech instead of disagreement, and peace instead of quarreling. It is, therefore, dialogue in all fields, in all directions, and on all sides. At all levels, through dialogue one searches for what is common and for a compromise solution that guarantees the interests of both parties. It is a management of disagreement and a pursuit of accommodations and adjustments that are in the nature of existence. This is why Islam approved them and allowed compromise solutions that take into account the contexts, according to the considered balance of interests and harms.

He added: “If war begins with words, as the Arabs say, then peace also begins with words. Therefore, dialogue and discussion must be held to stop wars and reduce tensions. Closed doors and closed doors do not lead to understanding or peace. Therefore, calling for dialogue as a means is something that there is no alternative to, and a path that must be followed, because it is an alternative to permanent conflict. It informs the parties of the existence of… Other means of coexistence and ways out of problems for the benefit of everyone and for the benefit of all. It is the correct approach. Reason nominates it, experience corrects it, and religion prefers it. It is the approach of the UAE and its wise leadership.

The High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Moratinos, said that enhancing understanding and cooperation between different civilizations and cultures is a goal worthy of all of us striving to achieve for the benefit of humanity everywhere, stressing that dialogue, as stated in the speech of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, is the best way to reach… Solutions to all the challenges and difficulties faced by humanity, and that this conference, with its inclusion of experts, academics, and those interested in various fields related to promoting the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood, can provide an important addition in this field, stressing that the UAE was and continues to be an incubator of tolerance and human brotherhood. A wonderful model of human coexistence with a sophisticated civilizational concept.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, confirmed that Abu Dhabi has today become a global center for the values ​​of moderation, coexistence and human brotherhood. It is the capital of the Emirates that has taken the values ​​of moderation as an approach, openness as a path, and human brotherhood as a slogan, and indeed an established principle, firmly established in the Document of Human Fraternity. Which was sponsored by the state, and received its signing event by the two international religious symbols, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and His Holiness Pope Francis, on this good land, pointing out that the 50 principles that the UAE adopted to be a reference that leads the state to improve the quality of life of its citizens, emphasize the established values ​​and lofty principles of the Document on Human Fraternity. The Abrahamic Family House, which is hosted in the Emirates, sends civilized messages in this difficult time, and confirms that religions came to make people happy, regardless of their contents and laws.

The conference was attended by 100 global organizations and more than 5,000 participants, including 50 speakers.