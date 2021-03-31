Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The fourth day of the Forum of Ambassadors and Representatives of the State’s Representative Missions abroad in its 15th session was opened by the speech of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, entitled “The UAE is a title for tolerance, coexistence and openness”, during which he touched on the state’s position as an incubator for the values ​​of tolerance, peace, safety and cultural pluralism.

On its fourth day, the forum also witnessed a discussion session with His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, imposed by the global “Covid-19” pandemic, which highlighted the importance of the health sector and its sustainability.

And Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, director of the Department of Communicable Diseases through visual communication technology, entitled “Health in the UAE after Covid-19”, in addition to a session with Her Excellency Maryam Bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security entitled “The Future Food security in the UAE ».

Faisal Issa Lotfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, concluded the fourth day of the forum, with a session on the latest developments in citizen services and consular services, during which he reviewed a set of plans that are being implemented to upgrade the consular sector and the existing mechanisms to meet the needs of the public.

It is worth noting that the Forum of Ambassadors and Heads of the Emirati Representative Missions abroad is held annually in the capital Abu Dhabi, as it represents an important opportunity for interaction, dialogue and exchange of views and ideas with the leadership and officials in the state and ambassadors and representatives of representative missions abroad on the regional and international arenas in order to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the UAE foreign policy.