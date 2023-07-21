The Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, represented by its wise leadership and its people, is keen to make tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood a daily behavior for individuals and society.

This came after his visit to Sultan Bohra Mufaddal Saif Al-Din in Dubai on the occasion of the celebration of the blessed decade. Sultan Al-Bohra expressed his sincere thanks to the United Arab Emirates, and called for peace, security and prosperity to prevail in the Emirates and its people, stressing that the UAE is a country of peace and tolerance that can accommodate everyone.

Sultan Bohra also praised the UAE as one of the most prosperous and safest countries in the world, and praised the leadership and vision of the country in promoting economic growth and providing attractive business opportunities for all.