Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, affirmed that the UAE and Brazil have close relations of cooperation and friendship that are witnessing continuous development in various fields, in a way that enhances the sustainable development process in the two friendly countries.

This came during his reception at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday, Dr. Damaris Regina Alves, Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights in Brazil. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: The participation of the friendly Republic of Brazil in Expo 2020 Dubai constitutes a qualitative addition to the most important cultural and civilization event in the world organized by the UAE, with the unique design of the Brazil Pavilion presenting a future vision of biodiversity, especially sustainable cities, green economy and efficiency. Using resources as a means to achieve growth and sustainable development. His Excellency added that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, is keen to strengthen relations of cooperation with all countries of the world, based on its well-established principles of tolerance, peace, coexistence and human brotherhood, in order to achieve global prosperity and stability.. Expo 2020 Dubai is an important opportunity to enhance international cooperation in order to confront challenges and develop innovative solutions with the participation of all countries of the world for the good of future generations and humanity as a whole. For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Damaris Regina Alves affirmed her country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE in all fields, especially advanced technology, food security, agriculture and future cities, in addition to benefiting from the UAE’s experience in the field of tolerance and peace and promoting the principles of human brotherhood. Her Excellency praised the efforts of the UAE in organizing Expo 2020 Dubai with high professionalism and efficiency, and the unique model it provided to the world in organizing major international events and hosting more than 192 countries around the world under the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”.