Written by: Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan:

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the United States of America is a living embodiment of His Highness’s great interest in developing friendly relations and cooperation with all countries of the world. It is also renewed evidence of the important position that the UAE, under His Highness’s leadership, praise be to God, enjoys among the countries of the world as a whole, which has made this dear country a source of peace and stability in the entire world.

This historic visit is, in addition, an important sign indicating the close and growing friendly relations between the UAE and the United States of America, relations that are based on strong foundations in all fields and at all levels – relations that are based on mutual respect, fruitful exchange of knowledge and expertise, and great keenness to work together to encourage international trade, build fruitful relations between peoples, achieve cooperation and peace between the countries of the world, in addition to developing the knowledge economy everywhere.

This important visit by His Highness the President of the State comes amid changing and evolving global circumstances, and highlights the fact that the UAE and America have a significant impact on all global developments. The deliberations and discussions that took place during this historic visit clearly show the two countries’ keenness to cooperate and work together in order to shape the future of progress and peace in the world. Indeed, these deliberations and discussions are also important evidence of the two countries’ desire for cooperation between them to be a model for successful and constructive international cooperation.

It is a cause for optimism and confidence in the promising future of relations between the UAE and America, as the areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries, which were discussed during this auspicious visit, include issues of great importance to the entire world. These areas include strengthening the vital strategic relationship between the two countries, with a special focus on the areas of trade and modern technologies, and on areas of supporting infrastructure and achieving strength and effectiveness in global supply chains, in addition to cooperation in protecting the environment and developing clean energy sources, and cooperation in the areas of space exploration, in addition to strong coordination in the areas of security and defense, and what is related to that, so that the UAE is a major strategic partner in this field, with the United States of America, with all of this resulting in the two countries being partners in achieving progress and peace in the region and the world. The areas of cooperation and coordination also include joint work to achieve security and safety in the digital world, and the use of modern technologies, and cooperation and coordination, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, in a way that achieves benefit and advantage for society and humanity, from all these technologies and developments, and encourages support for the environment of creativity and innovation, and achieves strong coordination between the two countries in order to conduct research and development activities. Joint, in these vital areas, and work to reject the bad uses of these technologies, and develop the capabilities of workers in the two countries, and exchange experiences between them, so that all of this will be an important factor that contributes to achieving sustainable development at the level of the entire world.

While we are proud of what was achieved during this visit, and the warm reception given to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the United States of America, we are fully convinced that this visit, God willing, will be an important factor in supporting the strong relations between the two countries, and for these relations to always be a prestigious global model for cooperation, coexistence, and positive communication between nations and peoples.

I take this opportunity to express my pride and appreciation for the successful leadership qualities that God has bestowed upon His Highness the President of the State, and the great respect he enjoys throughout the world. This visit confirms to us how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is a loyal leader who has a distinguished position in the world, a leader who is keen on the status of his country and its distinguished position in the global development process.