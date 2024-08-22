His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” places his trust in the youth of the Emirates, believing that they are the true wealth of the nation and the builders of its glory..

His Excellency said: We learned from the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God bless his soul – that striving, determination and perseverance, along with self-belief and adherence to lofty human values, are the path to achieving all goals and conquering the impossible. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State – may God protect him – is walking on this path, achieving for the Emirates a renaissance, growth and prosperity that many around the world have failed to achieve, so that the Emirates, under his wise leadership, is an example and model of renaissance, progress and keenness on human values. The sons and daughters of Zayed must continue to aspire, work, be proud of themselves, and strive and take the initiative to achieve all their goals..

This came during His Excellency’s reception yesterday of the graduates of the international bridges program from the sons and daughters of the Emirates who joined the training program that lasted for 12 weeks, and included theoretical training in the branches of major German companies in the Emirates, and passed practical training inside the factories of these global companies in Germany, amid praise from their managers and experts for the capabilities of the sons of the Emirates and their ability to coexist and absorb the latest technological methods in the engineering and technical fields..

The honoring included 25 male and female students, 10 from Khalifa University, 10 from the United Arab Emirates University, 3 from the Higher Colleges of Technology, and 2 from the American University of Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by trainers and those in charge of the international Bridges Program, organized by the National Fund in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Yasser Al Gergawi, Director General of the National Fund, and a number of members of the Fund’s Board of Directors and program supervisors..

His Excellency addressed the graduates of the Jusoor International Programme, saying, “We have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that the youth of the nation are its true wealth, and that they are the builders of its civilization and glory. You are the hope of His Highness the President of the State to be partners in shaping the future of this nation. We expect a lot from you, and we hope that the intensive training included in the activities of the Jusoor International Programme has added to your capabilities and experiences more knowledge and expertise that will enable you to enter the local and global labor market. We are all committed to supporting and encouraging you to invest your capabilities and experiences in what benefits your community and your nation.”“

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his happiness with the remarkable success achieved by the distinguished sons and daughters of the Emirates in this pioneering program, which is the first intensive training program to be organized in the field of industrial technology in Germany, in cooperation between the National Fund and major German partnerships in this field, stressing that the Fund provided these graduates with the full opportunity to learn, live and train within advanced German factories, and benefit from the great expertise of the German industrial sectors, within the framework of the Fund’s strategic objectives, which aim to contribute effectively to achieving the vision of His Highness the President of the State in building a sustainable knowledge economy for future generations, and opening new horizons for the future for university students and graduates..

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that Sandooq Al Watan will remain keen to provide the opportunity for distinguished Emirati university graduates to join this pioneering programme, which provides them with the opportunity to learn about the latest technologies of the era through training and living within major German partnerships, which enables the youth of the nation to develop their capabilities and enhance their expertise to face the various challenges that the labour market is crowded with..

His Excellency said that the Jusoor International Programme is a model for the efforts and initiatives undertaken by the National Fund to empower the sons and daughters of the nation and develop their capabilities in various fields to be ready to launch into the local and global labour market alike, stressing that the Fund’s initiatives are based on the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who places the sons and daughters of the Emirates at the top of his priorities as they are the builders of the nation and the makers of its future..

His Excellency explained that the Fund is completely open to other global experiences, whether in Asia, Europe or America, and that the Fund chose Germany as a starting point and a starting point based on its long history in enhancing the capabilities of innovators with complex skills, through universities of applied sciences and industry that work side by side with specialized companies, praising the cooperation of the companies included in the programs, which are Diehl Aviation, Linde, ESIC / SNS, Addis, Stoff, Velo, Siemens Energy, Merck, Drees & Sommer, Ariane Group, Deutsche Lufthansa Group, and Roeder Precision..

For their part, the male and female students participating in the program expressed their happiness at being received and honored by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, after completing the international bridges program, and their pride in the opportunity provided to them by the National Fund to learn about the latest industrial technology in Germany, stressing that they are determined to benefit from what they have gained through participating in this program and the experience they have gained in the field of engineering and technical industries, to be qualified to obtain good opportunities in the local and global labor market. They praised the support and assistance provided to them by the National Fund..