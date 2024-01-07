Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “We in the Emirates, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirm that our country is moving with determination and confidence as a natural extension of the immortal Arab and Islamic civilization, which was and is still seeking to deepen Bridges of friendship, brotherhood, love and peace in the journey of the nation and the world, and so that people can be good members of society, coexist together, populate the earth and preserve human dignity everywhere, stressing that His Highness the President of the State is very keen to support and enhance the environment of tolerance and sympathy that allows everyone to practice their rituals. May they live and work freely, safely and peacefully.

This came during his speech delivered by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak during the Christmas celebrations of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of intellectual and religious leaders and Ambassador Sherif Mahmoud, the Egyptian ambassador to the UAE.

At the beginning of his speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, addressing all the attendees, “I extend my best regards to you and thank you for your kind invitation to me to attend this renewed annual celebration of Merry Christmas. Meanings of love, harmony and peace, and I also hope that the Coptic Church will always be, as you want it to be, a beacon overflowing with goodness, compassion and giving, and working to confirm the principles of coexistence and tolerance for all.

He added, “You, brothers and sisters, will always cherish what the Lord Christ, peace be upon him, represents, and today you celebrate the anniversary of his birth for you in what he represents as a model and role model in urging the achievement of goodness, love, and peace, out of pride that God Almighty has made him, peace be upon him, blessed wherever he is and a miracle.” To people and His mercy to all mankind. Today, brothers and sisters, you can repeat in your prayers the Christmas carol that says: Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace and good will toward people. Today, you can take pride in the fact that the message of Christ’s birth is a message of peace and forgiveness, and that the anniversary of his birth is an occasion in which we pray to God to It achieves peace and security for Egypt, the Emirates, all Arab countries, and even the entire world.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, on this occasion, sincerely expressed everything we hope for humanity when he said in his prayer, “We raise our hearts to God, blessed be His name. We pray for the preservation and peace of our country, and for peace everywhere, and for God to save the peoples from the scourges.” Wars and conflicts, and we pray for wisdom for all presidents and leaders of governments and armies so that love prevails and peace prevails over all human beings.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his pleasure at his presence in the church’s celebration of Christmas Day, stressing that the reason for this joy is that “we embody together in this celebration the best of the beloved Emirates’ journey of principles of coexistence, communication, dialogue, and even joint action, among all its residents, through… Their cultural, ethnic and religious differences – we, praise be to God, are a country that strives with all might to be loyal and sincere to the principles of true Islam and its eternal teachings of sublime tolerance and mutual respect between followers of religions and beliefs, and which always emphasizes the values ​​of brotherhood and communication among all in order to achieve goodness. Peace and happiness throughout the country and the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak directed his speech to all attendees, saying, “Allow me, on this dear occasion to you, to express with you our great happiness with what this meeting represents as a true embodiment of the deep ties and relationships between the peoples of Egypt and the Emirates, and our keenness together to develop these ties, for the benefit of both countries and the interest of the two countries.” The Arab nation, and even the interest of the entire world – we in the Emirates pray to God for progress and prosperity for sister Egypt, and we constantly affirm our pride and honor that our two brotherly countries, as leaders and people, are committed to deepening bridges of love and cooperation, at all levels, and that the UAE is under the leadership of His Highness the President of the State – may God protect him – It is very keen to develop its relations with all brothers, and dear Egypt is always at the forefront and at the forefront. We pray to God Almighty that Arab Egypt will continue to be strong in its people, dear in its history, invincible in its leader, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, a country confident in its future, proud of its achievements, and extremely keen, On its immortal heritage and its pioneering culture, which has always been alive and strong, throughout all eras and times.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak concluded his speech by saying, “I pray to God Almighty to bring you this glorious Eid, and you in peace and prosperity. I pray to Him, the Almighty, to bless Egypt and the Emirates with continued security, stability and prosperity, and for them to be, together, advanced centers for human communication.” And cultural radiation.

For his part, Reverend Bishoy Fakhry, pastor of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church in Abu Dhabi, said, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace and good will towards people. I congratulate you on a Merry Christmas and a New Year, and I would like to begin my speech by offering thanks, first of all, to our Lord, who has given us all the glory and We worship him with all ease and ease in the United Arab Emirates, a state of tolerance and hospitality, and I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude, coupled with the invitations of His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him and grant him support, for all the support and assistance he provides to all residents in order to live a better life. Generous and to enjoy the freedom to worship God, to whom be all glory, expressing his thanks to the leadership and people of the UAE.

For his part, Ambassador Sherif Issa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the country, expressed his happiness that this celebration took place on the good soil of the Emirates, praising its wise leadership and generous people. The ambassador also read the text of the congratulatory telegram sent by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in which he stressed the depth of relations between the Emirates. And Egypt, and the role of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in supporting and nurturing an environment of tolerance and coexistence, so that everyone who lives on its land can enjoy goodness and safety and practice their religious rituals with complete freedom.