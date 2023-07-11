His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the second session of the World Media Congress 2023 will be held from November 14 to 16, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister. The Minister of the Presidential Court, stresses the importance of this international gathering, which will include a group of journalists, media professionals and specialists concerned with journalism and the media industry worldwide, who will discuss among themselves in fruitful dialogues aimed at anticipating the roles that the media sector can play for greater understanding, coexistence and peace in all parts of the world. the world.

This came in statements made by His Excellency to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in light of the preparations for holding the second session of the World Media Congress 2023, organized by the ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

His Excellency stressed that the holding of this global event in Abu Dhabi establishes the leading position of the UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in the media sector, including enabling the media to play its important role in the progress of society and spreading Science and knowledge in all fields, and building positive relations between nations and peoples in a way that contributes to the dissemination of the principles of goodness, communication and the development of societies worldwide.

His Excellency wished the International Congress of Media to continue its successful career and to build on the achievements of its first session, and that media workers around the world continue to play their important roles in search of the truth and spreading it among people and deepening awareness of the importance of striving towards empowering people and improving their reality and spreading the values ​​of goodness, good qualities and misery in the souls. Those who live on the planet so that peace, security and stability prevail, calling on the media to always be tools for building societies and bridges for the convergence of civilizations and cultures worldwide.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan added: “We welcome the participants in the World Media Congress 2023 in its second session, wishing them every success in their constant endeavor to create a global environment where goodness and tolerance prevail, in which everyone participates in their efforts and contributions within the framework of strong commitment to the noble human values ​​that they share.” all human beings.”

It is worth noting that the first session of the World Media Congress was held under the slogan “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”, and witnessed the participation of more than 200 CEOs, as well as more than 1,200 media pioneers, specialists and global influencers representing 6 continents in the world, and it included 30 dialogue sessions. And 40 workshops attended by more than 162 prominent international speakers.

The exhibition accompanying the Congress in its first session attracted more than 193 major international companies specialized in the media sector from 42 countries around the world, during which they reviewed the latest international technologies specialized in these vital sectors.