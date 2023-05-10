His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that, based on our positive experience with tolerance, coexistence and peace, we in the UAE are keen to unite efforts with other countries and organizations in order to support tolerance and peaceful coexistence for the benefit of all parties.

His Excellency said – during the inauguration of the activities of the international conference “Governments of the World Incubator of Tolerance” under the slogan “The Role of Tolerance and Coexistence in Sustaining Economic Growth and Encouraging Investment”, which is being held within the activities of the Annual Investment Forum 2023 in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Council of Muslim Elders – “We are fully prepared to participate Our experience and to provide a broader understanding of the global power of tolerance, and in this spirit, we have prepared a special program for our session today, where our discussions will focus on the main economic and investment benefits that flow from governments embracing tolerance. To share with us the experiences of their governments to promote tolerance and combat intolerance, in order to exchange views on the importance of tolerance in government institutions through two workshops, and I am confident that their benefit will spread to everyone.”

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak added, “I join the voices of those who live and work in the UAE in welcoming our distinguished guests who came to Abu Dhabi, which is the capital of the only country in the world that has established a Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the Ministry is pleased to host this conference that focuses on the importance of peace and tolerance.” As part of the annual investment forum here in Abu Dhabi, and our meeting today expresses our conviction of the role of common values ​​and ideas of tolerance and coexistence in spreading peace and harmony between us, and I am pleased that you gathered here today to explore the important values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and to consider the best ways to invest in the present and future of society. .

He said, “I stand before you, in my capacity as the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the Emirates, which is one of the most ethnically and religiously diverse countries in the world, but at the same time, it is one of the most peaceful, harmonious and prosperous places on earth, and since the first day of the founding of the United Arab Emirates at the hands of the father The founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace” in 1971. Tolerance was its approach and one of its most important values. Sheikh Zayed firmly believed that respect and appreciation for others, and the ability to live with them in respect and peace, would provide the foundation Proper for a civil, peaceful and prosperous country, he knew that we must understand and respect all the different cultures, nationalities, races, religions and beliefs that the state will represent. Tolerance, in his opinion, is related to showing a real concern for the right of all people to live and well-being, which he applied in all his work.

His Excellency added, “Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” embodies these values ​​in all his words, deeds and initiatives locally and internationally. His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyib, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Where they focused together on the interest in promoting human brotherhood around the world, and celebrated the value of dialogue between peoples of different religions and beliefs, and this was embodied in the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity, which was signed during the visit, and the document focused on the moral duty, which we all must abide by. If we wish to meet the great global challenges of the twenty-first century.

His Excellency explained that the support of His Highness, the President of the State, for the establishment of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in the Emirates, confirms beyond any doubt that our leadership has concluded that tolerance is not an inherent or natural condition, nor is it a position that can be easily expressed locally or globally. Nurturing tolerance on an ongoing basis, and that everyone should work together to build a world of mutual understanding and justice, a world free of extremism, violence and hatred, a world of peace, prosperity, security and a better future for all human beings, and that this needs continuous institutional efforts.

His Excellency pointed out that the aim of establishing the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence was and still is to preserve the values ​​of tolerance and human brotherhood as a basis for the development and progress of our country. The Ministry is convinced that tolerance leads to more justice, while enabling individuals to work together to achieve economic and social progress and development in its comprehensive sense. Tolerance also helps to provide greater safety for individuals and societies, security, peace and prosperity, and thus contribute to building more sustainable, harmonious and happy societies.

His Excellency stressed that all citizens and residents on the land of the UAE enjoy the benefits of peace and tolerance, as the UAE’s tolerant society provides a safe environment in which all individuals can obtain education, earn a living, take care of the family, and live a life free from violence, stressing that everyone here understands that tolerance is in the UAE The United Arab Emirates is a necessary requirement for comprehensive and sustainable development, social and economic progress, national prosperity and global respect. It also recognizes the role of tolerance in creating a climate for expanding free trade and investment, sharing knowledge, exploiting technological developments, and encouraging confidence in the market and economic competitiveness.

His Excellency said, “We have come to a firm belief that tolerance achieves good governance, and guides private companies in their decisions, taking into account their impact on society. Tolerance also contributes to the development of a successful national economic policy, affirms the morality of Emirati society, and enables us to deal with pressing climate issues.” It deepens our confidence and pride in our heritage, culture, and national identity. Tolerance also creates opportunities for the participation of the local and international community in promoting peace and prosperity.

His Excellency explained that the experience of the UAE showed that there are at least three main components that the world needs to succeed in the global quest to promote tolerance and combat hatred and intolerance. It is part of the daily life of society. Successful societies are those that enable their people to celebrate their diversity and difference, with transparency, confidence and safety, as we are doing here today. And the third is the need to develop laws and regulations that prohibit the spread of intolerance and extremism and rush to mitigate and avoid it when it appears, and we must all work to achieve These three components.

His Excellency concluded his speech by saying, “I wish you success in your discussions, and remember that when we respect and value each other, live together in peace, listen to each other and talk to each other, and when we care about the welfare of all our fellow human beings, we will continue to celebrate our commitment to peace, harmony and global prosperity, thank you For your support and dedication to serving the values ​​of a global community characterized by tolerance, human fraternity, and prosperity for all.

The conference was attended by a large number of ministers from different continents of the world, in addition to thought leaders and decision makers from government sectors around the world, who are interested in promoting a culture of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood in the government work system.

The conference was also attended by His Excellency Afraa Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders.

During the conference, memorandums of understanding were signed dealing with building on the UAE initiative “The Government Incubator of Tolerance” to become an international initiative, as 7 countries signed the memorandum and the conference announced that the field is open for everyone to participate in the initiative.

In addition, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the ministries and institutions representing the countries participating in the conference signed memorandums of understanding, which focus on joint cooperation in everything related to promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in government institutions, and the transfer of experiences and expertise between the UAE and other countries in order to achieve the desired goals to promote a culture of tolerance in government institutions. around the world, coordinating participation in international events and conferences related to tolerance, and joint work to organize joint activities and events between the UAE and the countries participating in the conference, and opening the door for all countries around the world to participate, provided that in the next stage, work teams will be formed to activate memorandums of understanding between the participating countries, and coordination In order to hold periodic meetings between the coordinating committees in the participating countries, and to submit periodic reports to the leaders and responsible parties for greater cooperation and effectiveness, and to propose new areas and priorities in various cooperation processes, in addition to establishing international partnerships to exchange best global practices in this field by focusing On key government sectors, including health, education, economy, youth, culture, society and human values.

In its first edition, the conference reviewed more than 93 local and international practices in the field of spreading and promoting tolerance in government institutions through interactive screens and sub-sessions of the conference. Among the most prominent institutions that provided a full explanation of local practices in tolerance from the Emirates were the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Federal Authority for Control. Nuclear, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Human Resources, the Federal Council for Demographics, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Finance.

While international practices were represented by the participation of each of the Ministry of Investment – the Government of Sindh, Pakistan -, the Ministry of Industry, Handicrafts, Commerce, Technological Research and Simplification of Systems – the Republic of San Marino -, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises – Guinea – the Minister of Trade and Industry – Malawi – and the Minister of Commerce and Trade and food security – Sri Lanka -, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs – Armenia -, the National Investments Authority – Kyrgyzstan – the Italian Embassy in the UAE, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Embassy of Information and Social Development – Kazakhstan –

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, affirmed that the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” represents an inspiring global model of tolerance and human coexistence, explaining that this conference, which is taking place within the activities of The Annual Investment Forum 2023 in the capital, Abu Dhabi, represents a real opportunity to transfer the pioneering Emirati experience in the field of promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence within government institutions.

He explained that the convening of this conference in partnership between the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Council of Muslim Elders, with the participation and support of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, aims to strengthen international efforts towards adopting government policies that support human values, stressing that the Council of Muslim Elders supports these constructive efforts to encourage investment and promote growth. The economy at the level of the world’s governments is an incubator of tolerance.