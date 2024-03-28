His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is upon us in light of grave global circumstances and challenges that require a great deal of wisdom, tolerance and humanity, and support and support for those in need everywhere, to show the UAE’s steel, the nobility of its purpose and its commitment to giving and extending white hands. For all without distinction on the basis of religion, ethnicity, nationality, or color, which confirms that the humanity and generosity of our wise leadership is represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with him all the sons of our dear country. A cup of goodness from Zayed. Rather, it is Zayed’s instillation in all of us. .

This came after the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence celebrated Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, which included many activities, both internally and in cooperation with many different ministries and institutions, and the “Zayed Spring of Goodness” seminars, which were launched in cooperation with many Emirati writers and thinkers under the patronage and support of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, in addition to the ministry’s participation in the “Zayed Plants” forum under the slogan “Twenty years ago and its effects are eternal,” a dialogue session between two generations.

His Excellency added that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day will remain an opportunity for every Emirati to express, through his actions, words and initiatives, his pride in the founding father and the lofty values, principles and respect he instilled in us. Rather, he carries all the love and appreciation towards the father, leader and founder who changed history in this region and the world, and left us a legacy. We are proud of it, and we draw from its inexhaustible spring, a homeland to which we are proud to belong, and a future for which we all work so that the Emirates of Zayed will always be at the forefront.

His Excellency explained that when the memory of Zayed Al-Khair passes by us, we witness our wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, looking to the future, and deriving its ability to work and achieve from the values, principles and history of the founding father, and possessing his qualities, and drawing from his wisdom. It carries an insightful vision and embodies His Highness’s commitment to promoting the renaissance and future of this nation and all its citizens, along with preserving its values, identity, principles and morals established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Excellency said that the humanity of Zayed Al-Khair, may God have mercy on him, will remain with us and expand to include the entire world. It is a humanity that the world bears witness to, and is best embodied in all the actions, initiatives and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the sake of peace, security and the good of all humanity, without discrimination. On a religious, cultural or ethnic basis, which confirms to everyone that Zayed’s humanity will remain sustainable at the hands of his loyal sons and honorable people, and all those who benefited from Zayed’s benevolence on all continents of the world.

His Excellency stressed that the celebration of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day complements the achievements achieved by the UAE in all fields, especially the march of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood. These are achievements that confirm the commitment of all of us, as leaders, individuals, institutions, and even Emirati society in its various segments, to the approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God have mercy on him. Which made the United Arab Emirates a global beacon of tolerance and a unique model of coexistence and giving.

His Excellency added that all honorable meanings crowd in our minds and hearts and through our actions and words when mentioning “Zayed Al Khair,” to embody all the pride and pride we feel in what we know about the giving and achievements of the great founder of the state, whom we knew as a dear father, and a loyal leader for his country, his people, and his nation, and we knew him as a wise man for the Arabs. May God bring together in him all the fine human qualities, and we also knew Father Sheikh Zayed of his unique roles in the fields of humanitarian and charitable work, and we saw him extending his generous hands to help those in need everywhere, with great concern for loving people and achieving good for them.

His Excellency said: “Years pass and generations change, but Zayed remains our eternal symbol. May God have mercy on him. He was the leader, the noble human role model, and the lofty national role model. He planted love in us and called on us all to move forward to all the realities of the age without fear of identity or loss of authenticity. Rather, with a strong commitment to the high values ​​and established traditions of the people of the Emirates, and that Zayed Al-Khair will always remain in the eyes and heart a source of pride and inspiration, and an inexhaustible source of goodness for humanity.”

His Excellency stressed that it is a matter of honour, pride and pride that God has given the Emirates and its people rational leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, noting that the country’s leaders always emphasize that humanitarian giving is fundamental and important in the progress of society, and is passed down through generations with determination. And determination in this country, which is the path to a cohesive society with solid foundations, in which fruitful participation is achieved for all and whose children actively interact with their brothers in humanity everywhere, as Zayed Al-Khair taught us.

His Excellency expressed his pride in the UAE’s keenness, since its founding by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, until today, to contribute positively to the service of humanity everywhere. The UAE is always the first to provide aid and assistance to all, in a way that represents the highest percentage of its national income, among countries of the entire world. This only confirms that the overflowing spring of the late father Sheikh Zayed was and continues to be a source of great goodness for all of humanity.