His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed the importance of the role of archiving and documentation in upholding the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and consolidating them as a culture. This came during His Excellency’s participation as a keynote speaker in the “Peace and Tolerance” session during the International Council on Archives Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023. His Excellency said, “We in the UAE are working hard to keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of data and archives, and most importantly, innovation and leadership in using them for the benefit of our knowledge society and in Under wise leadership, we are firmly committed to the pursuit of knowledge and building a knowledge-based society.” During the session attended by His Excellency Hamad bin Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Archives and Library, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, a number of responsible heads of delegations, and a large audience of participants, His Excellency stressed the importance of cooperation and concerted efforts to promote peace and tolerance, as they are two main pillars for the development of societies. And the prosperity of all humanity, and two necessary factors in preserving information and facilitating access to it. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that the country’s hosting of this global event reflects its pivotal role in establishing peace and consolidating bridges of cooperation regionally and internationally, stressing the importance of the Congress and its accompanying events in enriching societies’ knowledge and anticipating the features of a better future. His Excellency said, “I would like to express my admiration for the premise of this conference, which is that the success of human societies has become dependent on their ability to harness knowledge, and that archives, records, and other sources of knowledge are necessary for human progress. Through this event, you are sending to the world several important messages: First, you represent… Archives are an important component of the knowledge and innovation infrastructure in our societies. It is our duty to be aware of all available records and documents, and to raise society’s appreciation for the existence and value of this important national resource. Second, we need to be active in collecting and analyzing these records and data sources, in establishing libraries and documentation centers, in sharing materials and resources, and in Organizing meetings and conferences, conducting relevant research and providing scholarships… Thirdly, each country must pay close attention to its national policy for using and sharing the benefits of knowledge and information, and its readiness to form local and global partnerships focused on these issues.” He added, “I also agree with you on the need to seize the opportunity to ensure that the field of archives and data should be a model of creativity, innovation, high ethical standards, and international cooperation.” Because countries with greater resources will benefit more from access to and use of these data systems, we must develop ways to share their power with other countries to reduce inequality and divisions.” His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan urged us to consider the role of archives in building local and global partnerships based on peace and tolerance in an effort to achieve human progress and prosperity. He said, “Our experience in the UAE has shown that knowledge helps us get to know each other, tear down the walls of misunderstanding, and revive traditions of tolerance and peaceful exchange between peoples and cultures. Knowledge leads to respect for differences and celebrates the principles and values ​​that unite us.” We in the United Arab Emirates firmly believe that knowledge is a powerful force for healing, understanding, progress and stability in our world.” His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan added, “The focus on the effective use of data and archives makes us optimistic about a new era of tolerance and peace in our world. In order for this new era of peace and tolerance to take root, we must unleash the power of knowledge as an effective tool for building positive relationships and dispel stereotypical attitudes. And fostering new ways of thinking… Please remember during your involvement in Congressional activities that your success will depend on strong partnerships between all segments of society, regardless of race, gender, political opinion, or economic status. Partnerships and joint initiatives with other segments of society must also be based on Tolerance and appreciation for the rich diversity of our world’s cultures. These partnerships will help our societies be more prosperous and successful.”