Dubai (WAM)

Al-Futtaim Educational Foundation, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Council of University Leaders in the country, and Honorary President of the “Bunyan” initiative to empower young energies, signed a partnership agreement with the University of Paris 2 “Pantheon Asas”, the prestigious French university in Legal sciences at the level of Europe and the world.

His Excellency welcomed the signing of this agreement, stressing the importance of holding such partnerships between private sector institutions and educational institutions in order to combine sincere efforts for the empowerment and renaissance of young Emirati cadres. His Excellency congratulated the outstanding students who received the Al-Futtaim Educational Foundation scholarship, wishing them continued success.

The signing of the agreement, which was attended by Omar Abdullah Al-Futtaim, CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Futtaim Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Futtaim Educational Foundation, is part of the initiatives to implement the Emiratisation strategy and plans of the Al-Futtaim Group in support of the government’s Emiratisation strategies and plans. The agreement stipulates that Al-Futtaim Educational Foundation will provide 20 educational missions to study Bachelor of Laws at the University of Paris 2 “Pantheon Asas” in its branch in Dubai, from Emirati students and residents in the country. The agreement was signed by Meera Omar Al-Futtaim, Board Member of the Al-Futtaim Educational Foundation, Chairman of the Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council, and Professor Guillaume Layette, President of the French University of Paris 2 “Pantheon Assas” – Dubai Branch and CEO of Sorbonne University – Asas International for Law, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Mira Omar Al-Futtaim expressed her happiness at concluding this partnership with the University of Paris 2 “Pantheon Assas”, France, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. “Scholarships are provided for the duration of the degree program with all tuition fees covered,” she said.

Empowering youth

Professor Guillaume Layte expressed his pride in signing this agreement with the Al-Futtaim Educational Foundation, pointing to the university’s commitment to cooperate with leading institutions to enhance efforts aimed at empowering the pioneering and ambitious young energies and raising them to the highest levels. He said that the University of Paris 2 “Pantheon Assas” is a prestigious French academic and pioneer in law in the whole world, in which many heads of state, great thinkers, writers and leaders have graduated over the years, such as Charles de Gaulle, former Greek President Procops Pavlopoulos, and Dominique de Villepin, Prime Minister of France The former Minister of Defense, Elliot Marie, explained that it will allow graduates to work in various fields at the international level, in addition to practicing the legal profession in international centers such as the Dubai International Financial Center and the Abu Dhabi Global Market.