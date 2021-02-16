Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the state, at his palace yesterday.

His Excellency welcomed the Omani ambassador, and congratulated him on his assumption of his new duties, and wished him success and good residence in his second country, the Emirates.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic cooperation relations that bind the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and ways to enhance and develop them to build a bright future in a way that serves common interests, and they exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: The Emirati-Omani relations represent a unique model, based on historical constants and common visions, which are increasingly established with the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, stressing that the Sultanate of Oman is under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said Sultan Sister Oman, continues its blessed marches towards further progress and prosperity.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi congratulated His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the global historical achievement of the UAE in the space sector, on the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars orbit, which is a cause of pride and pride for every Emirati and Arab.

He stressed that the UAE, under its wise leadership, continues to achieve exceptional achievements in various fields to serve humanity, based on the principles of human brotherhood and the values ​​of peace, tolerance and human solidarity among human beings, which is what distinguishes the UAE’s civilized march for the future.