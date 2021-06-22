Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in his palace yesterday Ahmed Javid, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the country and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency welcomed the Ambassador of Afghanistan and Ismael Miakhel, Director General of Afghanistan Radio and Television, stressing the consolidation and development of strategic relations between the UAE and the Republic of Afghanistan under the support and care of the leaderships of the two countries, in a way that achieves common interests and benefits their peoples.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance relations of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially tolerance and coexistence in order to enhance the principles of human brotherhood in a manner that serves common interests and achieve global prosperity for the good of all humanity, and they exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

For his part, Ahmed Javid affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen strategic partnership relations with the UAE to broader horizons that include various fields, stressing the UAE’s leading role in the world in promoting stability and prosperity based on its firm principles in establishing the values ​​of peace, tolerance and coexistence, which have become an inspiring model in human relations. between the countries of the world.