Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received at his palace yesterday the Caravier of Chanel, the French Ambassador to the State, and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency welcomed the French ambassador and the accompanying delegation and congratulated him on receiving his new duties and wished him success and good residence in the Emirates.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of France in a way that serves common interests. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the strategic relations between the two countries are firm and growing stronger and stronger in light of the consistency of visions towards many issues, in addition to joint efforts to consolidate the values ​​of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity in a way that enhances the principles of human brotherhood for the good of all humanity.

His Excellency affirmed that the UAE has presented an exceptional model in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic, adding that it is

It continues its efforts and human solidarity with societies and peoples around the world to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic.

Ambassador Cravier Chanel affirmed France’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries, praising the efforts of the world leader in strengthening peoples’ capabilities to face the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

During the meeting, he praised the role of the UAE and its internationally appreciated efforts in establishing the values ​​of peace, tolerance and coexistence, which reflect the UAE’s firm principles of human solidarity and the spread of good throughout the world in order to achieve global peace and prosperity.