Dubai (WAM)

The Republic of Slovenia celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, yesterday, highlighting its green economy and efforts to shift towards a knowledge economy in all fields, as well as providing glimpses of its rich cultural and artistic traditions. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhamid, Minister of Community Development, welcomed His Excellency Zdravko Pozivalsek, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Slovenia, and His Excellency Anzi Lugar , Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, and Otto Bongartnik, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the country.

His Excellency Zdravko Pozivalsk described Slovenia as a young, but economically strong country. He said: “The future as we understand it in Slovenia will be digital and human at the same time, it will be environmentally friendly and technologically advanced, it will be energy-saving and fast, as well as it will be responsible for the environment and people .. This It is the direction that more countries will choose, and this energy will be a beacon of hope and a bridge of trust between peoples, countries and cultures.”

He added: “(Expo 2020 Dubai) is a portal to this part of the world, and an excellent platform for promoting integration between countries, building new friendships based on equality and a common vision for the future world, and the Slovenia Pavilion will remain after the end of (Expo 2020 Dubai), as it will be modified to suit the needs of Slovenian companies that want to be part of the Middle East market».

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “The Slovenia Pavilion highlights the wealth and diversity of the country’s cultural and natural heritage, and promotes its innovations, technical achievements, green policies, and knowledge-based economy, as well as the exceptional sustainable tourism options it offers.”

His Excellency added: “We are pleased in the UAE that we and Slovenia have thriving bilateral relations, and we look forward to exploring opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the field of green strategies, as well as other areas of common interest, such as artificial intelligence, information technology, and tourism.”