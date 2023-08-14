Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the activities of the summer programs organized by Sandooq Al Watan were concluded for a full month in Abu Dhabi and Al Ruwais, with the participation of 2,250 students from the sons and daughters of the Emirates from public and private schools in the country, in partnership with Al Dar Schools and ADNOC Schools, and in cooperation with many local and federal institutions. And private, under the generous patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan. Related to sustainability, environmental protection, and waste recycling.

The summer programs also organized 24 cultural, recreational and historical trips for all students participating in the activities. Entertainment programs, sports games, competitions, theatrical, artistic and musical performances received great interest and interest from the students as well, as the number of activities exceeded 125 different activities, in which more than 122 teachers and trainers participated in their management. And supervisors, and the activities hosted 50 Emirati artists, writers and creators, and according to the latest survey in which parents participated, the percentage of satisfaction with the activities and programs in general was 91.2%

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his happiness with the great successes achieved by the summer programs of Sandooq Al Watan in its first season, stressing that he is proud of the level of satisfaction of students, parents, teachers and guests of these summer programs with this event in terms of its lofty goals, the knowledge content it provided, and the system it followed. And the level of the team that supervised the event in planning, preparation and implementation, praising the adoption of summer programs to enhance the national identity of the new generations as a lofty goal for all of us, stressing that this success prompts us to study the generalization of this experience in all emirates of the country starting from next year, so that the benefit spreads.

Initiatives and activities for all

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that all the initiatives and activities carried out by Sandooq Al Watan that include most segments of society, especially the new generations and youth of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, is a living embodiment of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Who always directs us to pay attention to the youth of the Emirates as they are the present of the country and its prosperous future, God willing, stressing that His Highness is keen on the youth of the country, especially school and university students, explaining that the work of the Fund always stems from this vision and this lofty orientation, and His Excellency explained that the committee supervising the summer programs Sandooq Al Watan submitted a detailed report dealing with the event and the most important challenges it faced, and the most important recommendations made by parents, students and teachers for the development and expansion of activities, stressing that they are all appreciated, and will be studied, to benefit from them in the coming years, pointing to the importance of generalizing this experience to include all The emirates of the state so that the benefit reaches everyone.

partnership

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that Sandooq Al Watan was keen, from the first moment of planning these programs, to contract a partnership with Al Dar Education Foundation to seek the help of educational cadres and educational spaces. Emirati, environmental challenges and sustainable solutions, promoting design and critical thinking, and making use of modern technologies as a tool to face challenges. Field trips were organized to the most important Emirati landmarks, stressing that this important content was included in three programs: My Identity, My Idea, and My Future, which made the performance of the summer programs different and distinct. Whether at the level of interesting presentation, or useful and purposeful content.

His Excellency pointed out that Sandooq Al Watan, in cooperation with the Al Dar Foundation, provided all means of comfort, safety, and enjoyment for the sons and daughters of the Emirates participating in the activities, as all students benefited from participating in intellectual meetings, artistic and interactive shows, and from an air-conditioned gymnasium for practicing all sports activities, in addition to special pavilions for heritage. , peaceful nuclear energy, and a special pavilion for creativity and innovation, which added richness and fun to the various activities. His Excellency concluded his statement by thanking all partners, supervisors, and guests who enriched Sandooq Al Watan’s summer programs with their expertise, talents, and creative abilities.

Strengthening national identity

Yasser Al-Gergawi, General Manager of Sandooq Al-Watan, said that all the activities of the summer programs organized by Sandooq Al-Watan, in cooperation with Aldar Schools and ADNOC Schools, and in cooperation with many parties, focused on bringing the culture of national identity to all participants in all its forms such as language, values ​​and heritage, stressing the use of All possible capabilities for this purpose, including, but not limited to, art and literature, artificial intelligence and innovation, modern means of communication, as well as visiting the national, cultural and historical places in the Emirates, in order to consolidate the values ​​of national identity among the new generations, and thus guarantee them the sustainability that they all advocate.

Al-Gergawi stressed that Sandooq Al-Watan places the promotion of national identity with all its elements, such as language, culture, heritage, history, and national and historical symbols of the Emirates, as one of the important areas that the Fund focuses on during the current stage, in addition to empowering the sons and daughters of the country from the private sector, and promoting a culture of creativity and innovation among youth. Stressing that Sandooq Al Watan, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is very keen on sustaining the support, promotion and preservation of the language and our popular heritage, as they are among the most important elements of our national identity, stressing that the presence of this number of young people embodies the interest of the new generations in their national identity and their keenness And their loyalty and belonging to the homeland and its wise leadership.