Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Next Thursday, the activities and sessions of the Global Forum for Human Fraternity, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for the Human Fraternity Document, will be launched on the sidelines of the Human Fraternity Festival, with a prominent international and Arab participation. The forum focuses on finding common points among the countries of the world and building on them for the future of mankind on this Planet, and discuss ways of joint cooperation with each other in order to achieve sustainable plans in which all contribute.

The forum includes several sessions, the most important of which is the opening session entitled “Human Fraternity for Joint Work to Achieve a Better Future”, in addition to 5 specialized dialogue sessions, the first of which begins by shedding light and focusing on the role of the United Nations in promoting the values ​​of human fraternity, and a special session that includes dialogue. With Muhammad Ibrahim, founder and president of the Mohammed Ibrahim Foundation, United Kingdom for his prominent role in combating Corona at the national level, while the third session is concerned with shedding light on the role of human values ​​in eliminating racism among societies, and the fourth discusses mechanisms for instilling a culture of tolerance and peace according to experiences The fifth session will monitor the efforts of gender equality and the empowerment of women and people of determination.

Afra Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that we, as Emiratis, are proud and proud that the United Nations endorsement of an International Day for Human Fraternity and the convening of the Global Fraternity Forum, as well as the organization of the Human Fraternity Festival, are nothing but the fruits of the sincere efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who worked for years to bring the world together on the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, which was signed by the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar and the Pope of the Catholic Church in Abu Dhabi in 2019, as the beginning of a great global work for the sake of people everywhere.

On the global forum to be held next Thursday, Al-Sabri confirmed that His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate next Thursday the forum that imposed the precautionary measures for the Corona pandemic to be hypothetical, in celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity, stressing that His Excellency is continuously following the course of Work in preparation for the forum, so that it comes out in a manner befitting the name of the UAE, and the importance of human brotherhood issues at the local and international levels.

Document principles

Afra Al-Sabri explained that this year’s Human Fraternity Festival also includes a forum for mechanisms promoting the principles of the Human Fraternity Document in Governmental Work, and prominent Emirati leaders speak to shed light on the Emirati experience in all its aspects in the field of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, as well as about one of the constants of the human fraternity document is the relationship between East and West are of utmost necessity for both, in addition to the importance of consolidating common general human rights, highlighting the efforts made by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation towards achieving this on the ground, and the successes it has achieved through adopting February 4 as the Day of Human Fraternity, in addition to strengthening the principles of the document Human fraternity in the governmental work system through the development of performance standards, especially those that include the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, through targeted awareness-raising that covers the areas of interest in this document.

She expressed her appreciation for the great role that the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity is making in order to prepare well for these forums and the Festival of Human Fraternity, as a main partner of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, which indicates the depth of its interest in issues of human fraternity and the importance of turning into a general culture among the peoples of the world, appreciating the role of the United Nations And international bodies that have shown great enthusiasm to participate in the festival and its accompanying forums.

Al-Sabri called on all media outlets and various groups of society to follow the activities of the festival over its five days, and to contribute their interventions and ideas during the discussion sessions, stressing that all events will be broadcast directly on the website of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and its platforms on social media.

human values

Afra Al-Sabri added that a group of local and international personalities participate in the Global Forum for Human Fraternity to discuss global issues related to human values ​​in general, and the values ​​of human brotherhood, coexistence and tolerance in particular, as the forum represents an invitation for everyone to express their views and personal experiences in the field of promoting human values ​​in society. Through their contributions on the ground, and in a way that achieves the development of the values ​​of acquaintance, dialogue and joint work in order to contribute to the future of the world, stressing that the forum is receiving great interest from the leaders of international organizations and local and international ministers who will all contribute working papers and words related to the forum’s topic during its six sessions. And the platform “A Leader’s Word of Inspiration” on which Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) speaks about ending poverty in all its forms, and Lima Gbowee, peace activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, about her own experience.