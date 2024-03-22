His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that art carries a sublime message that contributes to raising human awareness, and even supports the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and peace, expressing his pride in the “Bidayat Exhibition” initiative, which brings together 100 Emirati and Arab artists with works exceeding 300. A wonderful painting, the proceeds of which will go to support the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, stressing that this is the true message of arts and creativity in general..

This came after His Excellency opened, in the presence of a large crowd of interested people and businessmen yesterday evening, the “Bidayat” exhibition, which is organized by the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club in cooperation with the Al-Ittihad Modern Art Gallery in Abu Dhabi, the proceeds of which are allocated to support the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is supervised by the Red Crescent Authority. Emirati.

His Excellency added that the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” have committed themselves to providing all means of humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, stressing that organizing such humanitarian initiatives on the part of all segments of society, especially creative people. She affirms this trend, praying to God that peace, affection, and security prevail throughout the world.

More than 100 Arab and international visual artists, sculptors, and calligraphers are participating in this exhibition, such as Suleiman Mansour, Azza Al Qubaisi, Muhammad Al-Astad, Sattar Luqman, Latifa Bint Issa, Naseer Shamma, Naira Ali, Siddiq Ahmed, Jack Lee, Abdul Rahim Salem, Muhammad Mandi, Muhammad Al-Nouri, this exhibition received interest from the public and those who love collecting paintings and Arabic calligraphy. The One Gallery, which came from Palestine, participated in displaying a distinguished collection of paintings by artists from Gaza, such as Maysara Baroud, Muhammad Al-Hawajri, Basil Al-Maqousi, Suhail Salem, Marwan Nassar, Muhammad Al-Dabous, Muhammad Abu Sal, and Raed Issa. The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination also participated in a group of paintings drawn by People of Determination, and their initiative received a special welcome from the public. The paintings will continue to be displayed until March 27..