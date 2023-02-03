Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered condolences on the death of the late Mohammed Saeed Rashid Al Mulla, at the condolence council in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

The duty of condolence was also offered by Sheikh Mubarak bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him and dwell him in his spacious gardens and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.