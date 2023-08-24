His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered condolences on the death of the late Abdullah Ali Abdullah Eid Al Ketbi, Ali Khamis Muhammad Al Saadi, Rashid Abdullah Muhammad Al Saadi, Hammoud Abdulaziz Ali Al Saadi, and Ali Ahmed Ali Salem Al Saadi, in Majlis Al Dhaher in Alain city. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on them, to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and their families with patience and solace.