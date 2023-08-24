Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered condolences on the death of the late Abdullah Ali Abdullah Eid Al-Ketbi, Ali Khamis Muhammad Al-Saadi, Rashid Abdullah Muhammad Al-Saadi, Hammoud Abdulaziz Ali Al-Saadi, and Ali Ahmed Ali Salem Al-Saadi, in Al-Zahir Council in the city of Eye.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on them, to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and their families with patience and solace.