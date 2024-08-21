His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today offered his condolences to His Excellency Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the death of his wife, the late Sheikha Aisha Abdullah Matar Al Muhairi.

During his visit to the Majlis of Sheikh Abdul Malik bin Kayed Al Qasimi in Al Zahra area in Ras Al Khaimah, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon her and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire her family with patience and solace.

A number of sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, personalities, tribesmen and members of Arab communities also offered their condolences.

Condolences were received by Sheikh Tariq bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Marwan bin Abdul Malik bin Kayed Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs.