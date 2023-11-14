Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, opened the activities of the second edition of the World Congress Exhibition and Conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center today. For information, which lasts 3 days. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered a speech at the opening of the Congress in which he affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, values ​​​​the values ​​of honesty, clarity, commitment and dedication to the cause. Public interest, and that, thanks to the directives of His Highness and his wise leadership, media and technology have become one of the main areas of economic activities and growth in the UAE, which is constantly working to create and support opportunities that enhance creativity, innovation and the role of media in society, and contribute to expanding the scope of the benefits of technology in our daily lives. His Excellency praised the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, in supporting the media sector, which stems from His Highness’s deep understanding of the power of the media in shaping attitudes and perceptions, a support that was the primary and effective factor in The World Media Congress is held regularly in Abu Dhabi and ensures its importance and continued success. His Excellency said that the participation of this large gathering of media sector leaders and officials of media institutions around the world in this international event reflects our collective aspirations and our deep desire to provide the media around the world with distinction and strength, pointing out that the media can enhance international cooperation, exchange basic values ​​and interests, and help To value human achievement in a way that transcends boundaries of nationality, race, religion and culture. His Excellency stressed that the success of the media industry is vital for the future growth of the information society, as this helps in promoting human well-being, peace and international understanding, while the success of these efforts requires investment in the education and development of media professionals and communication experts, and cooperation and coordination in combating misleading information and fake news, while at the same time ensuring Widespread access to the benefits of new forms of delivery of information, while issues of technological infrastructure, computer knowledge and skills, and communications policies must be continually discussed and resolved. His Excellency called for the need to address issues related to social media, as it opens new worlds for us as individuals and creates a new set of global links for the exchange of knowledge, education without borders, international dialogue and public policy. The World Media Congress provides an ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the media industry markets in the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions, and provides media institutions in different regions of the world the opportunity to learn about the reality of the media industry in the region and the world, and to formulate a forward-looking vision for the future of this industry, which has become a major catalyst for development. Sustainable communities. It is worth noting that the World Media Congress achieved great success in its first session and reached strategic outcomes that had positive effects in shaping the future of the media sector. It witnessed a wide presence of media leaders, experts and influencers from all over the world, and this included more than 200 CEOs, and more. It included more than 30 dialogue sessions and more than 40 workshops in which more than 162 prominent international speakers participated. The exhibition accompanying Congress in its first session attracted more than 193 of the largest international companies specialized in the media sector from 42 countries from different regions of the world, during which they showcased the latest global technologies specialized in these vital sectors.