His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated today the 35th session of the Global Education and Training Exhibition “GITEX”, in the presence of prominent personalities and heads of many universities and schools.

The exhibition will be held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center from April 26-28, 2023, and is expected to attract large numbers of visitors due to the wide educational opportunities offered by the participating prominent educational institutions, which number 150 universities.

The exhibition opens its doors to students from various educational institutions across the UAE, as well as families and industry experts, to communicate with local, regional and international academic bodies participating in the exhibition and to learn about the options of study programs and the various educational benefits they offer and compare them.

Visitors will be able to participate in many new events hosted by the exhibition this year, including the launch of the Academic Sector Alliance and Conference, technical workshops, the innovation competition “Innovathon” and more than 30 seminars on various topics that can be attended for free.

Anselm Godinho, General Manager of International Conferences and Exhibitions, the organizer of the exhibition, said: “GITEX has managed to establish itself as a leading event in the field of education at the local and regional levels, as it provides wide horizons of opportunities for students and educational institutions. The exhibition is gaining increasing importance today in light of the significant growth in the education sector in the region and the focus on enhancing access to educational opportunities and expanding future horizons for students. There is no doubt that the quality of education has witnessed great progress in the region thanks to advanced technological innovations.”

Godinho added: “GITEX 2023 is a prominent interactive platform that brings together the most important personalities and pioneers in the education and training sector in the Middle East and the world.

We look with confidence at the important ideas, knowledge and innovations that will be exchanged during the exhibition activities and their role in paving the way for further progress in the education sector.”

GITEX 2023 offers a wide range of academic programs and educational scholarships for students, and holds many opportunities for the advancement of the education sector in the UAE. The exhibition also represents a unique opportunity for participating regional and international educational institutions to explore the Middle East market, communicate with regional partners, and showcase its portfolio of services to a wider audience.