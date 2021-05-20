Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE’s celebration with the countries of the world of the “International Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development” this year has special meanings in light of the challenges facing the world as a result of the implications of the “Covid-19 pandemic”. ». He added that this diversity is particularly important if it comes to the nature of the Emirati experience in this field, since the founding of the state at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, the state has been keen to promote the values ​​of cultural diversity as a tributary of development, progress and wealth. The cultural, societal and economic scene in the country, where about 200 nationalities live on its soil, with a variety of cultures, languages ​​and religions, and that is why the leadership of the UAE has been keen to provide the appropriate environment for all these cultures to interact and integrate together for the good of all.

His Excellency explained that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence places at the top of its priorities the support and promotion of cultural and knowledge diversity, and places interest in cultural and knowledge content among its strategic objectives in promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

He mentioned that the Emirati society translates cultural diversity on the ground into reality in its daily life, and that this diversity has become one of its most important strengths at the social, economic and knowledge level, and that the Emirati experience, which believed in the importance of cultural diversity and strengthened its role in enriching society, represents the thought of leadership and commitment of a people, and sincere intentions that enhance Respecting difference, accepting the other, looking for participants, and fruitful cooperation, which is the secret of the success of this experience that the UAE is giving to the world to be an integrated model that countries and peoples can benefit from and build on.

He said: The global celebration of cultural diversity is a recognition of its value to humanity as a way to exchange ideas, experiences and enrich creativity, and it is also an international affirmation that the richness of cultures is the energy that anchors humanity in societies and helps everyone to achieve peace and development. Therefore, attention to cultural diversity is part of upholding human rights. He added that the celebration of cultural diversity is an opportunity to discuss and promote sustainable development, encourage creative industries, and initiate commercial projects in the fields of culture and knowledge, as a way to provide job opportunities for young people around the world, stressing that cultural products carry human identities, milestones and values ​​among their aspects.

His Excellency said: Belief in cultural diversity enhances human awareness of the importance of human heritage values, education, information and exchange of knowledge and experiences, and symbolizes freedom of self and thought.