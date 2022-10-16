His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, affirmed that education will always remain at the top of the national agenda of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his belief in the pioneering role of education in building a renaissance. The nation, its progress and prosperity, an approach laid down by the founding leader, the late Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who made education an essential pillar in building the State of the Union and launching it to the ranks of the world. This creative vision of the wise leadership made the education system distinguished in the UAE The United Arab Emirates is a unique model to be followed regionally and internationally.

This came in a statement by His Excellency on the occasion of the academic achievement achieved by Abu Dhabi University in the Times World Ranking for the year 2023, in which it participated for the first time, as the university topped a number of indicators of excellence and leadership, ranking 301-350 globally for prestigious universities and ranked third at the level of higher education institutions in the UAE The United Arab Emirates and seventh place in the Arab world.

The rating is awarded according to a rigorous performance appraisal process that includes four areas: education, research, research commendation, industry revenue, and international outlook.

Abu Dhabi University also ranked first for teaching excellence at the state level, second place for the university’s scientific research citations index, and second place for excellence in the university’s educational and academic diversity environment at the state level.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, “The academic achievements of Abu Dhabi University, according to the Times World Ranking 2023, translate into a visionary and insightful vision of His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, as the university, despite its recent path, succeeded in being on an equal footing in the academic competition for the classification. It is a matter of pride, and we commend on this occasion the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University. For this national institution to be at the forefront of higher education institutions for leadership, innovation and excellence in all stages of performance in teaching, scientific research, community service, interaction with the requirements of the times, and anticipating a bright future in various development fields.

His Excellency added, “Abu Dhabi University, by achieving this achievement, marks a new chapter in its national record of excellence as a prestigious institution that originates from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, bearing the world with authentic values ​​through which it enhances the building of student personality that is open to the times and always looking forward to keep pace with the future with all the scientific developments it witnesses. And technical and applied in all disciplines and knowledge that constitute a roadmap for a bright tomorrow in which these specialized cadres of the university’s graduates contribute to the renaissance of their societies, where the cultural diversity of students and faculty members at the university constituted one of the main pillars and distinctive features of Abu Dhabi University as a bridge of civilizational communication with the world.”

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and member of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, said that the achievement of these academic achievements by Abu Dhabi University is not new to it, especially in light of the care and attention witnessed by the education sector by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, may God protect him, and His Highness’ directives that this sector be at the forefront of development sectors that are given priority by various parties. Education in the thought of His Highness the President of the State always comes first, and this is due to His Highness’ belief in the role and mission of education in promoting the renaissance and progress of society for the next fifty years.

His Excellency praised the efforts and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University for the university’s progress, and His Highness’s belief in the national role of this academic institution, which succeeded in a short period of time in placing a prominent imprint on the forehead of the higher education system locally, regionally and internationally. Transparency, quality of performance, and excellence in outputs have been the main pillars of Abu Dhabi University in preparing specialized cadres in various branches of science and knowledge. The university has succeeded in leading the global ranking indicators in teaching, scientific research, student diversity and other fields that make the march of this university a title of excellence, leadership and innovation.

His Excellency stressed that Abu Dhabi University is proceeding with determination and confidence to confirm its competence during the next stage by introducing an advanced academic strategy that meets the requirements of the next fifty agenda, especially in the health and medical sciences sector. A number of pioneering initiatives in this regard, based on the distinguished experiences of faculty members, researchers and students in the health and medical sciences sectors for the programs offered by the university, in addition to artificial intelligence programs and the employment of advanced technology in those disciplines related to the health sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the state and the region, which makes Abu Dhabi University is one of the prominent academic tributaries that consolidate the emirate’s position and leadership in the health sector locally, regionally and internationally.

His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and a member of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, stressed that performance excellence has become an essential feature of the United Arab Emirates, as our wise leadership has been keen to provide capabilities, resources and expertise that promote the dissemination of a culture of excellence in various development fields, and excellence has become a way of life. For the various members of society, government and private agencies and institutions, in the realization of all that excellence is the main axis on which the renaissance of these federal, local and private departments and institutions is built, which ultimately creates a comprehensive environment for excellence in performance and outputs, which contributes to improving the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors to the country.

His Excellency pointed out that the academic achievements of Abu Dhabi University in relation to its ranking in the Times World Ranking Index for the year 2023 translate the culture of excellence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular and the United Arab Emirates in general, where the university’s mission and goals are based on achieving excellence in all stages of performance in teaching, scientific research and partnership With community institutions locally, regionally and internationally.

His Excellency said, “The university has recorded outstanding achievements in terms of evaluating the quality of outputs and performance based on standards set by international organizations specialized in academic accreditation and international classification. Hence, these results achieved by Abu Dhabi University as the third best university in the state and seventh in the Arab world, as well as its registration For the first place in teaching excellence at the state level, all these indicators and others double the responsibility of the university towards the coming period and towards the programs, specializations and quality of performance it offers in the future. Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, where His Highness is always keen to push the University to global horizons of creativity, innovation and leadership, which we see in those academic achievements through which the University enhances its position as a national higher education institution that takes the best practices and scientific methods and applied to the most prestigious universities in the world.

For his part, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Member of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, stressed that the excellence of the education system in the UAE is one of the prominent strategic options sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as His Highness always directs By launching education towards global horizons, enabling this sector to confront the challenges of the age and its scientific, applied and technological developments.

He said that the rapid developments that the world is witnessing day after day require that the quality of performance and measurement of outcomes be among the main pillars in evaluating higher education institutions, pointing out that Abu Dhabi University succeeded and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees. Abu Dhabi is integrating into the process of academic accreditation for its programs and the international classification for the quality of performance, and has made great strides in this regard based on standards of transparency, governance and objectivity, making it one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the higher education sector at all local, regional and international levels.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri pointed out that a quick reading of the results of the Times World Ranking 2023 for the university makes it one of the universities that have achieved outstanding achievements within a short period, which did not exceed two decades old, and marked a new chapter in the history of higher education, by being ranked third at the level of higher education institutions in the country. It is the seventh best university in the Arab world, and it has been ranked among the top 350 universities in the world.

He said that these three and other indicators reflect a prosperous path to a bright future for this national institution, which steps every day towards a new achievement that refines the student’s efficiency and skill and enhances his armament with science and knowledge that meets the future needs of development and production inside and outside the country.

Khadim Abdullah Al Derei, Managing Director of Al Ain International Group, member of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, stressed that the academic achievement of Abu Dhabi University will have significant positive results on the university’s progress and reputation as a national academic institution, and on its role and mission locally, regionally and internationally, noting that the university’s academic achievement regarding The world ranking bears many indications of the great effort made by the university to improve the quality of performance for all elements of the educational and academic process, including students, faculty members, advanced educational facilities, community relations, and strategic partnerships with prestigious universities in the world.

He pointed out that by achieving this achievement, Abu Dhabi University puts a new imprint in its path on the map of higher education in the UAE and the region, which is reflected in the quality of the academic outputs of the cadres affiliated with the university and opens up broad prospects for each of them in the labor market. The university’s belief and mission regarding continuous evaluation, performance development and strengthening the strengths in its path, which ultimately aims to supply the labor market with specialized cadres that represent a vital addition and a qualitative leap for the workforce in the labor market at the local, regional and international levels. Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University patriotism, and employing the best innovative practices to support the domestic product by investing in the human element Provided with the latest science and advanced skills to keep pace with tomorrow.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, affirmed that Abu Dhabi University has achieved outstanding academic achievements, and that the university’s outstanding academic achievements in terms of quality of performance, excellence in outputs, and launching research projects and initiatives that enhance its role and mission, translates the directives of the owner His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for creating an environment conducive to creativity, innovation and leadership in various sectors in the country, especially the education sector, praising in this regard the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Abu Dhabi University and his support for the university’s progress, and His Highness’s keenness for Abu Dhabi University to be at the forefront of the most prestigious institutions of higher education, hence these academic achievements that the university records day after day, which consolidate its reputation as a prestigious national university that looks forward to the future and draws a road map for a bright tomorrow in the next fifty.

Dr. Bin Harmel pointed out that Abu Dhabi University is distinguished by the cultural diversity of its students and faculty, as it includes students from more than 90 countries and enjoys many international relations and partnerships, which is reflected in the university’s ranking in the 10th place globally on the International Expectations Index, as this international cooperation provides for faculty members Students at the university offer great opportunities for partnership and knowledge exchange, which is reflected in the wide range of curricula and research programs taught at the university.

He added, Abu Dhabi University is proud to host more than 7,500 male and female students in 50 educational programs, as Abu Dhabi University is one of the locally and internationally accredited universities, including the accreditation of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges in the United States, which has branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. Abu Dhabi University is the largest academic institution providing engineering, architecture and design programs, through the faculties of engineering, business administration, law, health sciences, arts and sciences, and the university is proud to host the only business school in the UAE that is accredited by the Association of Advanced University Colleges of Business (AACSB). The European Administrative Development Organization (EQUIS) accreditation, in addition to the accreditation of the American Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), the Royal Institute of British Architects and many others. Abu Dhabi University is also committed to supporting national and regional priorities, and is keen to continue offering new programs. New additions include cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, biomedical engineering, human nutrition, dietetics, laboratory medicine, and human and molecular genetics.

For his part, Professor Waqar Ahmed, President of Abu Dhabi University, said, “We are proud of this great academic achievement after our first participation in the classification, and the distinction that the university achieved in it, which can be described as one of the finest university classification programs in the world, as this classification places great emphasis on teaching, research and international cooperation. Its results confirm Abu Dhabi University’s position as one of the top academic institutions in the region that enjoys wide international respect and acclaim in the field of research, education and international partnerships. On this occasion, I would like to congratulate the students, faculty and staff on this important achievement, and I look forward to continuing the path of success and excellence.”