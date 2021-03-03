Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in his palace yesterday Paolo Glenci, the Italian General Commissioner for “Expo 2020 Dubai”, who is on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Paolo Glicente, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of Italy, in light of the active Italian participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and the growing strategic partnership between the two friendly countries in various fields.

The two sides touched on the UAE’s success in hosting the most important global events with high professionalism, as well as the Italian participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the UAE and Italy enjoy solid strategic relations that are witnessing continuous development thanks to the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two friendly countries in order to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for a bright future.

His Excellency said: “Expo 2020 Dubai” embodies the UAE’s civilizational message based on the values ​​of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity, in a way that reinforces the principles of human brotherhood on the world level for the good of all humanity.

His Excellency added that the UAE is preparing to dazzle the world during “Expo 2020 Dubai” and chart the future of the world for the post “Covid-19” and work together for the benefit of all humanity, embodying the UAE’s commitment to promoting global prosperity.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE has presented a unique model in confronting the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic and dealing efficiently and proactively through a strong epidemiological investigation program and a pioneering health system that contributed to preserving the safety of society. For his part, the Italian Commissioner-General affirmed to “Expo 2020 Dubai” his country’s readiness to participate in this international event, which constitutes an exceptional platform that reflects the UAE’s leading position in the world in organizing the most important international events and exhibitions with great professionalism and commitment.

Paolo Glicente said: The Italian-Emirati relations are linked by strong ties based on joint cooperation, expressing his country’s aspirations to enhance this cooperation to broader horizons, praising the efforts of the UAE in promoting the values ​​of tolerance and peace in the world in order to enhance world peace.