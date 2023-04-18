April 18, 2023 14:56
His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, directed the support of youth to achieve their goals and the success of their projects, which exceeded 67 projects, within the Ministry’s initiative that was launched on June 23 of last year under the title “Volunteering to serve society and people.”
His Excellency expressed his great happiness with the development and the size of the achievement witnessed by the last stage of the initiative, which came in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan and focused on involving the youth of the Emirates in spreading human values among all segments of Emirati society and at the world level.
His Excellency stressed that the youth projects put forward by young people from all the emirates of the country, all of which are related to working to develop their local communities and promote human values, each of which presents the vision of youth to develop their local environment, especially the groups most entitled to care, and this project was the result of continuous work on the part of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence In cooperation with the Sandooq Al Watan Foundation, where 10 workshops were organized in all emirates of the country, with the participation of about 1,150 sons and daughters of the UAE to form youth groups to work together to accomplish their projects that they proposed and set clear plans and goals for.
This came during His Excellency’s follow-up to the results of the first phase of the initiative and the achievement rates in its various projects that were invented, planned and implemented by young people on the ground.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with Sandooq Al-Watan, approved a large number of youth projects concerned with promoting human values in society, which went through several studied stages to ensure its success in achieving its goal. Submitted by young people through the technical committees of the volunteer work initiative, and the first list of projects that were adopted for the benefit of the UAE community included a large number of initiatives in various emirates of the country.
The Ministry of Tolerance affirmed that all these projects are from the ideas of young people, stemming from their experiences, serve their local environment, and focus on specific groups, in order to reach them with this initiative, praising the role of Sandooq Al Watan in the success of this initiative, and among these projects is the Far San Khalifa project, which focuses on attracting Orphans who have initiatives and positive contributions to society, with the aim of transferring their knowledge and experiences to their orphan brothers, which increases their self-confidence and activates their capabilities and talents to be partners in the renaissance of their society. The initiative includes providing awareness workshops for orphans with the aim of developing skills and talents, participating in local and international competitions, forming a team Volunteering, providing training opportunities, integrating the knights with senior citizens to benefit from their expertise.
As for the second project, it is titled “Makhwah” and aims to serve the elderly by building a platform that provides available volunteering opportunities to facilitate activities in the daily life of senior citizens such as grocery shopping activities, medical appointments, daily sports and walking.. The platform works to build bridges of communication between young volunteers And the elderly, as this experience will enhance the national identity by transmitting the heritage and enriching the cultural history and authenticity to the younger generations.
The Ministry and Sandooq Al Watan also approved the “Hamm Tolerance” project, which focuses on integrating people of determination in sports at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The value of tolerance among the participants. This project will be organized in one of the schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This project targets the age group from 10 to 20 years.
As for the “Al-Furiya” project, which is a wonderful example of these voluntary initiatives on the part of youth, as it adopts clear action plans throughout the year, to provide its services to the community, and includes a variety of Emirati sons and daughters who invest their experiences and talents voluntarily for the sake of their community, and the project focuses on establishing centers For senior citizens (retirees and producers) who can develop their skills in specific fields, enable them to actively participate in their society, and benefit from their experiences, in various fields, with the aim of reintegrating them with different age groups in the social, cultural and specialized fields.
The “Meyar of the Grandparents” project is an initiative of a different nature because it focuses on the physical fitness of the elderly, as it sheds light on the sports, health and psychological aspect of the elderly citizens, especially in light of the spread of diseases and psychological pressures, which made the elderly (retirees) go through periods of depression and isolation. Through the initiative, it is helping to change the lifestyle of retired senior citizens, such as involving them in various sports, community and cultural activities.
The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence stated that diversity is the main feature of the selected youth projects, for example, the “Your Museum Among You” project. , which works to remove this group from isolation and boredom and benefit from their experiences and involve them in society, as well as the “Future Alpha Generation” project, which focuses on providing support and developing the skills of children from 5 to 12 years of age to work in a productive way in the future, and the project also helps in Preparing the child to face current and future challenges, as developing various workshops in different programs to overcome these challenges for children and parents, and creating an electronic magazine for children to highlight their work and workshops by communicating these efforts to the world, leading to building a conscious generation capable of facing future developments By utilizing the available resources in community service.
Among the distinguished projects approved by the committee and which has already begun work is the “Latifa and Rashid Camp” project, which aims to provide various workshops for children, with a well-thought-out plan for each group, in addition to achieving a balance between recreational and educational activities during the days of the camp. The cartoon character Latifa and Rashid are participating in the camp, because of the manifestations of Emirati identity that these characters bear, touching the hearts of children and delivering the message in a way that is closer to the child to consolidate the national identity, and employing these characters to reach the goal and the desired goal of this project.
Also among the important projects is the “Hayat Center for Psychological and Moral Support for Adolescents” project, which is the establishment of a center specialized in providing free psychological and moral support to adolescents who suffer from psychological and emotional problems. Psychological and social. This will be provided in the center in cooperation with a social and psychological center specialized in providing free counseling and support in the field of mental and moral health for adolescents.
The Ministry of Tolerance added that, in addition to the dozens of projects that are currently being worked on, we find the “Tournament of the Good” project, which focuses on what the state’s strategy 2071 has stated regarding the national policy for senior citizens.

